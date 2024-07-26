AUM of Index funds crosses Rs 2 lakh cr, Nifty50 dominates with 70% share

There has been a surge in the adoption of Index Funds among retail investors over the past few years. The total retail folios in index funds increased by 12 times to 37 lakh in December 2023 from 4.95 lakh in March 2020, according to a study by Zerodha Fund House.





The proliferation of index funds corroborates with a substantial rise in the total Assets under Management (AUM) of these funds, inclusive of both equity and debt categories. The AUM of index funds has recorded a staggering increase of 25x from about Rs 8,000 crore in March 2020 to about Rs 2,13,500 crore as of March 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Notably, debt index funds had seen a sizable growth from negligible to no AUM till March 2021 but scaled up to almost surpass the milestone AUM of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March 2024. Debt index funds constituted 51.5% of the total AUM and 48.5% was contributed by equity index funds.





"The increasing contribution of folios in the MF industry is incrementally being contributed by index funds. Nearly 11% of new folios last financial year came from index funds..Retail investors increasingly prefer to have simple & transparent exposures with passive products like index funds in their portfolios and this trend is heartening to see," said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House.

More From This Section

To cater to the growing appetite and confidence of investors in index funds, many mutual fund houses have launched equity and debt index funds in the last four years. The total number of index funds has increased from 44 in March 2021 to 207 in March 2024, accounting for an absolute growth of 370%. As of 31st March 2024, there are 120 and 87 equity and debt index funds respectively, noted the study.





"The dominance of the Nifty 50 index, comprising 70.7% of total AUM at Rs 52,000 crore, reflects a clear preference for large-cap stocks. Meanwhile, the Nifty Next 50, with 14.6% of total AUM at Rs 10,000 crore, and smaller allocations to mid and small-cap stocks, suggest a balanced approach to risk and return among investors," the study said.

The index funds category assets were at a record high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore as of June 2024, and has seen a surge of nearly 900% in assets in the past three years.

Across all the other mutual fund categories, Index Funds witnessed the highest AUM growth (in %) over the past 3 years.