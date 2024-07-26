Pakistan to give visa on arrival to Sikhs, exempt visa fee from 126 nations

In a bid to boost its economy, the financially strained Pakistani government has decided to introduce visa-on-arrival privileges for Sikhs holding passports from countries other than India. They are also exempting visa fees for travellers from 126 nations.

This decision was taken during Pakistan’s federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The cabinet approved a separate sub-category for visa-on-arrival facilities specifically for Sikh pilgrims holding passports from third countries. A report from the Pakistani government stated, "The cabinet approved a separate sub-category for visa-on-arrival facility for Sikh Yatrees having passports of the third country. It was decided that a dashboard would be introduced at the interior ministry to supervise the online visa system.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reacting to this development, Paramjit Singh Sarna, the Delhi chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said, “The decision to grant visas on arrival to NRI Sikhs visiting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and other historical gurdwaras in Pakistan has fulfilled the aspirations of Sikhs”. He also hoped that Pakistan would extend the same facility to Sikhs living in India.

What is Pakistan changing it's visa policy?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the changes in Pakistan’s visa policy aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the country. “We have brought a major change in the visa regime, taking the number of countries exempt from visa fees to 126,” Sharif said. He added that tourists, businessmen, and other travellers from these 126 countries would not be charged visa fees and that visas would be issued within 24 hours for visitors planning to come to Pakistan.

While acknowledging a potential loss of a few million dollars, Sharif emphasised that this move would be crucial in promoting investment in Pakistan.

Pakistan's economic crisis

Pakistan has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis, seeking financial assistance from friendly nations and global lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Earlier this month, Pakistan secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $7 billion bailout facility. This is part of the country's efforts to strengthen its macroeconomic gains, which include bolstering forex reserves and reducing inflation from 38 percent to just over 12 per cent.

Pakistan passport ranking

Meanwhile, Pakistani passport has retained its position as the fourth worst at the 100th spot for the fourth consecutive year in a row, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Pakistani citizens can travel to 33 nations without having a prior visa.

But how can Indians get visa for Pakistan?

Indian passport holders can apply for both business and tourist visas to visit Pakistan. However, not all Indian nationals are granted tourist visas, as they are typically issued for specific purposes.

Pakistan tourist visa

1. Eligibility: Issued to Indian nationals with family members living in Pakistan.

2. Processing time: Takes 30 to 35 days.

3. Validity: Up to 30 days.

4. Fee: Rs.1,599.

5. Issuing authority: Pakistan embassy or consulate.

Pakistan business visa

1. Purpose: For attending business conferences and meetings.

2. Processing time: 30 to 35 days.

3. Validity: 30 days.

Required documents for Pakistan visa

1. Original passport: Valid for at least 6 months with at least 3 blank pages.

2. Visa application form: Completed and signed.

3. Visa Fee Payment Receipt.

4. Recent photographs: Two passport-sized.

5. Personal Cover Letter: Explaining the reason for the visit.

6. Identity Proof: Voter ID, PAN card, or driving licence.

7. Financial Proof.

8. Return Flight Tickets.

9. Accommodation Proof.

Additional documents for Pakistan tourist visa

1. Invitation Letter: Stating the relationship with the inviter and the purpose of the visit.

2. Inviter's ID Proof.

3. Inviter's Resident Proof.

Additional documents for Pakistan business visa

1. Host Company Letter: Describing the objective of the trip and business information.

2. Correspondence from Pakistani Firm: Letter from a registered Pakistani firm or company.

3. Business Cover Letter: From the Indian company on company letterhead.

4. Chamber of Commerce Membership Certificate: From any chamber of commerce in India.