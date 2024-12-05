SBI Card update: No reward points for spending on digital gaming platforms

SBI Card has made changes to its rewards programme, updating terms for customers who engage in transactions on digital gaming platforms. The credit card company will not allow the accrual of reward points for purchases made on such platforms.

The decision comes as part of a broader revision of credit card policies across several banks in India, including changes in fees and reward structures.

Overview of changes

The discontinuation of reward points on digital gaming transactions applies to a wide range of SBI credit cards. Affected cards include popular options such as:

AURUM • SBI Card ELITE

SBI Card ELITE Advantage

SBI Card Pulse

SimplyCLICK SBI Card

SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card

SBI Card PRIM

SBI Card PRIME Advantage

SBI Card Platinum

SBI Card PRIME Pro

SBI Card Platinum Advantage

Gold SBI Card

Gold Classic SBI Card

Gold Defense SBI Card

Gold & More Employee SBI Card

Gold & More Advantage SBI Card

This change is relevant for consumers who frequently use their credit cards for online gaming purchases. The decision reflects a growing trend among financial institutions to reassess their rewards programs amid changing consumer behaviors and regulatory environments.

1 per cent fee on utility payments over Rs 50,000

Effective December 1, 2024, a 1 per cent fee applies to utility payments exceeding Rs 50,000 within a single billing cycle. This charge will cover payments for services such as electricity, water, gas, and other utilities. Payments below Rs 50,000 per billing cycle will remain exempt from this fee.

Earlier in October SBI discontinued the issuance of Air India SBI Platinum Credit Cards and Air India SBI Signature Credit Cards.