Axis MF launches Nifty500 Value 50 ETF NFO, focusing on value stocks

Axis Mutual Fund has launched its latest Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) – Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open for subscription from March 10 to March 12, 2025. This open-ended ETF aims to track the NIFTY500 Value 50 TRI and provide investors with a cost-effective, transparent, and tax-efficient way to gain exposure to value-based investing strategies in the Indian equity market.

The Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF is designed to offer investors access to undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. The fund follows a passive investment strategy by replicating the composition of the underlying index as closely as possible. Additionally, the scheme may allocate funds to debt and money market instruments to meet liquidity and expense requirements while ensuring compliance with regulations.

The Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF adopts a value investment strategy, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. The ETF also boasts a low-cost structure, making it an efficient investment vehicle for capturing value trends in the market.

"With the launch of Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF, we are excited to offer Indian investors innovative products that align with the growing trend of value style of investing. This ETF provides a simple and cost-effective way to gain exposure to India's rapidly expanding stock market, while focusing on strategies that have the potential to deliver superior long-term returns. We believe this ETF will enhance the diversification and performance of investor portfolios," said B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC.

The ETF will be listed on the NSE and BSE post the NFO period, enabling investors to trade with ease. With its emphasis on value investing and affordability, the Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF aims to be a compelling addition to investor portfolios seeking diversification and long-term wealth creation.

Details about Axis Nifty500 Value 50 ETF

Benchmark: The scheme is benchmarked against Nifty500 Value 50 TRI

Objective of scheme: To provide returns before expenses that correspond to Nifty500 Value 50 TRI, subject to tracking errors. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Investment objective: The scheme will allocate 95-100 per cent in securities covered by Nifty500 Value 50 Index and 0-5 per cent in debt & money market instruments.

Scheme type: Open ended

Scheme category: Other Scheme - Other ETFs

Minimum investment: The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereof.

Fund manager: The scheme will be managed by Karthik Kumar.

Exit load: There is no exit load.

Expense ratio: The maximum total expense ratio (TER) permissible under Regulation 52 (6)(b) is up to 1 per cent.

The scheme is suitable for investors looking for a long-term wealth creation solution. It aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty500 Value 50 Index by investing in its basket of securities while seeking to achieve total returns in line with the index, subject to tracking error.