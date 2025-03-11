US visa bulletin April 2025: EB-5 green card wait for Indians up by 2 years

The US visa bulletin for April 2025 brings bad news for Indian green card applicants. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Monday announced that the EB-5 visa category for Indian green card applicants has retrogressed by over two years, now set at November 1, 2019. The April Visa Bulletin cites increased demand and visa usage as the reason for this setback, particularly affecting applicants from India and China.

According to the State Department, the retrogression in the EB-5 unreserved category was necessary due to the volume of applications. “The department has been forced to retrogress the EB-5 category for India and China because of increased demand and number usage,” the State Department said.

This comes at a time when the Trump administration plans to replace the programme with a 'Gold card', which would provide green cards to investors who pay $5 million to the US government.

US visa bulletin: Changes in Final Action Dates for employment-based categories:

EB-1: India moves forward by two weeks to February 15, 2022, while China remains at November 8, 2022. All other countries remain current.

EB-2: India advances by one month to January 1, 2013, and China by almost five months to October 1, 2020. All other countries move forward by five weeks to June 22, 2023.

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers: India moves ahead by two months to April 1, 2013, while China advances by three months to November 1, 2020. All other countries progress by one month to January 1, 2023.

Also Read

EB-5: The EB-5 unreserved categories retrogress significantly, with India moving back to November 1, 2019, and China to January 22, 2014. Other countries remain current. The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) remain unchanged.

USCIS has confirmed that employment-based adjustment of status applications will be accepted based on the April Visa Bulletin’s Final Action Dates.

Additionally, the State Department has announced that all available EB-4 immigrant visas for the financial year 2025 were issued by February 28, 2025. As a result, the EB-4 category is now unavailable and will remain so through the end of the financial year on September 30, 2025. The category’s annual limit will reset in October 2025.

US visa bulletin: Final Action Dates for April 2025:

EB-1

China: November 8, 2022

India: February 15, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: October 1, 2020

India: January 1, 2013

All other countries: June 22, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: November 1, 2020

India: April 1, 2013

All other countries: January 1, 2023

EB-3 Other Workers

China: April 1, 2017

India: April 1, 2013

All other countries: May 22, 2021

EB-4

All countries: Unavailable

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Centre and Non-Regional Centre)

China: January 22, 2014

India: November 1, 2019

All other countries: Current

EB-5 set-asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

What is the US Visa Bulletin?

The US Visa Bulletin provides a timeline for when green card applicants can submit their applications and when they may expect a decision. It includes two key sections:

Dates for filing: Indicates when applicants can submit their immigrant visa or adjustment of status applications.

Final action dates: Predicts when applications may be approved, leading to permanent residency.

Applicants follow one of two processes:

1. Adjustment of status: For applicants already in the US, they are allowed to change to permanent residency without leaving the country.

2. Immigrant visa application: For those outside the US who apply through a US consulate or embassy.

Employment-based green cards

Employment-based green cards are divided into five categories, each with a specific allocation:

EB-1: 28.6% of total visas, including unused EB-4 and EB-5 visas.

EB-2: 28.6% of total visas, including unused EB-1 visas.

EB-3: 28.6% of total visas, with 10,000 reserved for other workers.

EB-4: 7.1% of global visas.

EB-5: 7.1% of worldwide visas for investors.

Employment-based (EB) visa categories:

EB-1 (priority workers): For individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, outstanding professors and researchers, and multinational executives and managers.

EB-2 (advanced degree holders and exceptional ability): For professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability, often requiring a labour certification unless waived in the national interest.

EB-3 (skilled workers, professionals, and other workers):

EB-3 professionals: For those with a US bachelor's degree or equivalent and a job offer requiring such a degree.

EB-3 skilled workers: For individuals with at least two years of training or work experience.

EB-3 other workers: For unskilled positions requiring less than two years of training or experience.

EB-4 (special immigrants, including religious workers): For specific groups, including religious workers, broadcasters, employees of international organisations, armed forces members, and others in special categories.

EB-5 (investor visa): For foreign investors who invest a substantial amount in a US business that creates or preserves at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers. Special set-asides exist for investments in rural areas, high-unemployment regions, and infrastructure projects.