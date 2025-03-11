84% appreciation! Akshay Kumar sells flat in Borivali East for Rs 4.35 cr

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs 4.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in March 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m) and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The property is located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Kumar in November 2017 for Rs. 2.37 crore was recently sold for Rs 4.35 crore, reflecting an 84% appreciation in value. In the same building, in January 2025, Akshay Kumar sold another unit for Rs. 4.25 crore, which was also purchased in 2017. Furthermore, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024, as per IGR property registration records.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Oberoi Sky City recorded 208 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 818 crore from March 2024 to February 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 44,577 per sq. ft.

Borivali, on Mumbai's northwestern edge, is known for attractions like Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves, and amusement parks like Water Kingdom and Essel World. Borivali East is favoured for its greenery, proximity to parks, and connectivity to Kandivali East, Dahisar East, and Borivali West.

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has built an illustrious career spanning over three decades, marked by exceptional achievements and numerous accolades. Known for versatility and disciplined professionalism, he received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor in 2017 for his performance in "Rustom." Kumar is also a recipient of multiple Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor nominations for films like "Airlift" and "Kesari." Additionally, he has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest ci

vilian award, in recognition of his contributions to cinema.