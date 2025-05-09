Move over REITs-This township promises weddings, villas, Polo, and 9% yield

India’s real estate market just got its first lifestyle-led, yield-generating investment model—one that combines a racecourse-themed township wth private villa ownership and five-star hospitality to deliver potential returns of up to 9% per year.

Lonavla, Maharashtra-based luxury experiential resort Della Resorts & Adventure has entered into a proprietary CDDMO (conceptualisation, design, development, marketing and sales, and operations) model with Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers to launch a racecourse-themed township in Pune, with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

Set across 40 acres in Pune’s North Hinjewadi, the project aims to transform traditional residential property into a professionally run, yield-generating asset.

At the heart of this new township is an 8-acre Racecourse and International Polo Club, designed not just for sport, but as a revenue-generating lifestyle hub. Alongside this unique anchor, the development will offer:

128 private villa plots

112 resort residences

A 5-star, 300-key luxury resort

9 destination wedding venues

12 MICE/corporate venues

A signature adventure park

Della Range golf and wellness facilities

The project is currently in advanced planning stages, with land acquisition completed and design finalization underway. Phase 1 of the township is expected to launch in 3 months with possession slated for early next year for Resort & Villa plots and end 26 for private Residences. This Hospitality led themed Township aims to redefine urban living and become a Cultural Hotspot in Pune and serve as a replicable model across other emerging Indian metros.

The township announced by Della is part of a 105-acre joint development project previously announced by Hiranandani and Pune-based Krisala Developers.

What makes this model different?

Passive Income from Active Assets: Homes aren’t just places to live—they generate revenue through hospitality and events while being managed end-to-end.

Hospitality-Backed ROI: With hotel-grade operations and high footfall venues, the model unlocks up to 9% annual returns, unheard of in Indian residential real estate.

Full-Service Ownership: All assets are fully designed, managed, and operated—no landlord headaches, no tenant sourcing, no maintenance stress.

High Aspirational Value: Properties are positioned as lifestyle investments, catering to affluent millennials, HNIs, and second-home seekers looking for both value and experience.

"With our CDDMOTM approach, we’re transforming real estate from a product into an experience, and from a static asset into a dynamic, yield-generating investment. This is the first time residential real estate is offering returns that exceed traditional industry norms of 3%—breaking conventional expectations giving assured returns of upto 9% on Real Estate investments. This is the luxury future fit living, curated with precision and powered by design, innovation, and operational excellence," explained Jimmy Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Resorts and Adventure.

Project Snapshot

Location: North Hinjewadi, Pune (40-acre parcel in a 105-acre integrated township)

Key Features: 300-key 5-star resort, villa plots, resort residences, polo club, wedding and corporate venues, adventure and golf facilities

Investment Model: Fully managed real estate with rental yield potential

Launch Timeline: Phase 1 to launch in 3 months; first possessions by early 2026

"Our strategic joint venture with Krisala Developers on a 105-acre township in North Hinjewadi, Pune, marks the Hiranandani Group's entry into Pune’s rapidly growing real estate market. Furthermore, the development management agreement with Della Group strengthens our commitment to delivering curated experiential living spaces. This collaboration aims to redefine lifestyles, enhance the value proposition for both end-users and investors, and set a new standard in the Indian real estate sector," said Niranjan Hiranandani -Chairman- Hiranandani Communities.

"Our 40-acre collaboration with Della Townships is a natural extension of Krisala Developers’ core strength in forging strategic partnerships that elevate both vision and value. This segment will deliver multiple industry firsts in residential real estate, including premium private villa plots, signature residences, a racecourse, a resort, and an adventure park, bringing hospitality into the heart of urban living. Located in North Hinjewadi with seamless access to the Mumbai–Bangalore National Highway, the township is uniquely positioned to attract buyers and investors," said Sagar Agarwal, CMD, Krisala Developers.