Bank holidays in July 2025: Here's the national and state-wise list

Bank holidays in July 2025: Planning to visit your bank in July? You might want to double-check the dates. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across India will remain shut for 13 days this month due to a mix of weekend closures and state-specific public holidays.

As per RBI’s classification, bank holidays fall under three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks’ closing of accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays. While branches may shut on select days, digital banking channels remain unaffected.

Bank holidays in July 2025

July’s 13-day closure includes Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and public holidays in certain cities. Here’s a state-wise breakdown:

July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Agartala July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – Jammu, Srinagar July 6 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide July 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Nationwide July 13 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Shillong July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Dehradun July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Shillong July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Agartala July 20 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide July 27 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Gangtok What will continue to work While physical bank counters may be closed on these days, most essential services are still accessible online. Customers can continue to use:

• Internet and mobile banking for balance checks, bill payments and fund transfers • ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions • NEFT and RTGS transfers (based on availability windows) • Online service requests such as cheque books and demand drafts “For those planning in-branch transactions, it’s best to schedule around the holiday calendar and rely on online channels when needed,” said a senior public sector bank official. RBI’s holiday classification The RBI groups holidays for banks into the following categories: RTGS holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24x7 all year round. Funds are credited in real time, and the service remains active even on weekends and public holidays.