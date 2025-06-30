Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Most Indians underinsured by 30-50% despite increased awareness: Report

Most Indians underinsured by 30-50% despite increased awareness: Report

Despite rising awareness, most Indians remain dangerously underinsured, reveals Bajaj Capital's Suraksha Kavach Report 2025.

insurers, insurance
insurers, insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite increased awareness and broader product availability, a large number of Indian households remain underinsured or misinsured. The Suraksha Kavach Report 2025, published by Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd. on Insurance Awareness Day, offers a compelling snapshot of India’s insurance divide across demographics, incomes, and regions.
 

Coverage exists, but is it enough?

 
From rising medical inflation to financial unpredictability, the report warns that the average Indian’s insurance cover is no longer enough to deal with life’s emergencies.
 
·  61 per cent of urban households could be financially destabilised by a single major hospital bill.
 
·  The average term plan is underpowered by 30–50 per cent relative to actual financial needs.
 
·  Gen Z and working women show financial awareness, but often delay purchasing an insurance.
 
“Insurance is not about betting against bad luck, it’s about preserving dignity and securing future choices,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman & MD of Bajaj Capital.
 

The urban-rural divide

 
Despite digital expansion, rural India still lags behind when it comes to meaningful insurance adoption:
 
·  Only 16 per cent of rural respondents purchase insurance policies independently.
 
·  Health top-up awareness is below 20 per cent.
 
·  App-based journeys fail to deliver due to trust and language barriers.
 
Urban users, on the other hand, are more likely to understand the nuances of sum assured, add-ons, and portability options.
 

Women remain underinsured

 
Although women are increasingly contributing to household finances, they remain under-protected:
 
·  Just 1 in 5 working women owns a life policy.
 
·  In many cases, insurance decisions are made by male family members.
 
·  Complexity and lack of regional-language support keep many women away from formal coverage.
 

Gen Z’s insurance hesitation

 
Young Indians between 21–30 are financially active, investing in SIPs, trading, and budgeting but insurance doesn’t top their list:
 
·  64 per cent of Gen Z users research insurance, but only 41 per cent follow through with a purchase.
 
·  Barriers include policy complexity, confusion between life and health insurance, and high premiums.
 

More income, still underinsured

 
Even individuals earning Rs 25 lakh or more per year aren’t immune to underinsurance:
 
·  Many rely on basic or employer-provided group covers.
 
·  Lifestyle inflation and asset accumulation are outpacing actual policy coverage.
 
·  The assumption that wealth equals protection leads to inadequate contingency planning.
 
The report sends a clear message that India’s insurance story is improving in awareness, but not in action. “We are aware, but we still delay. We are covered, but not adequately,” said Venkatesh Naidu, CEO, Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd.
 
Until insurance becomes a proactive choice instead of a reactive measure, financial resilience will remain patchy.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EPFO hasn't issued any new pension form or deadline, clarifies govt

EPFO credits 8.25% interest for FY25: Check if yours is credited yet

FD interest rates up to 9.10%: 15 banks offer 7.80% or more to seniors

Premium

Filing your income tax return? Here are some major mistakes to avoid

'Trust restored': Officials to ask 'relevant' questions during tax scrutiny

Topics :PERSONAL FINANCE NEWS AND INSURANCEInsurance PenetrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story