Bank of Baroda's new fixed deposit scheme offers rates of up to 7.9%

Additional festival offerings

Bank of Baroda has also introduced several other enhancements to its deposit products:

Increased interest rates: The state-owned bank has raised interest rates by 30 basis points (bps) in the three- to five-year buckets, from 6.50 per cent p.a. to 6.80 per cent p.a.

SDP scheme benefits: Customers of the bob Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) can now lock in higher interest rates for each monthly contribution made for a 3 to 5 year period.

Earth Green Term Deposits: Interest rates on these environmentally-focused deposits have been increased by 30 basis points (bps) in select tenors.

For super senior citizens: The bank introduced a Super Senior Citizen category for customers aged 80 years and above, offering an additional 10 bps interest on top of the senior citizen rate for term deposits above 1 year to up to 5 years.

“The bob Utsav Deposit Scheme is a great opportunity for depositors to obtain a higher rate of interest at this point in the interest rate cycle. Further, with a substantial rate increase in the three- to five-year category, we are catering to two diverse sets of customers – those looking for competitive and assured returns over the medium-term as well as customers who are looking to build their savings through regular contributions every month through bob SDP and can secure a higher rate of interest for each monthly deposit,” said Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Baroda.