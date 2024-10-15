Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

Planning a trip to Indonesia? Make sure to follow all the visa regulations carefully. The island country has tightened its visa regulations, imposing harsher penalties for tourists who break immigration laws. The new rules have dramatically increased punishments, with some visa offences now carrying prison sentences of up to 20 years. According to the government, these changes, implemented to protect the country's immigration system, are part of a broader effort to curb illegal activities.

Visitors adhering to standard visa extensions, such as the 30-day or 60-day stays, are not affected by these stricter regulations, but those who break the rules may face severe consequences.

Under these updated regulations, visa offences that previously carried penalties of six months to a year in prison can now result in imprisonment of up to 20 years.

Speaking at a press briefing, Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, said, "We want to protect our immigration system and make sure that tourists respect our laws. The new rules are meant to send a strong message."

Operation Jagratara and enforcement

To enforce the new visa regulations, the Indonesian Department of Immigration has launched "Operation Jagratara." This operation focuses on cracking down on foreign nationals who violate visa rules. Already, 400 individuals have been deported this year for breaching immigration laws, and more deportations are expected as the operation continues.

In addition to the deportations, the government has deployed 125 immigration officers in Bali, one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

Immigration officers on the ground

These immigration officers, patrolling Bali in 20 Jeeps and 20 motorcycles, are responsible for monitoring tourist activities and ensuring that visa rules are adhered to. The officers have also been granted the authority to carry firearms for self-protection, particularly in situations involving dangerous transnational criminals.

"These regulations target not just visa violations, but also transnational crime. Our officers need to be equipped to handle these threats," Karim explained, justifying the decision to arm immigration officers.

Impact on tourists and locals

For law-abiding tourists who adhere to the standard 30-day visa on arrival or the 60-day extended visa, there will be no impact from these stricter regulations. Karim reassured travellers, stating, "As long as you follow the visa rules, these changes won’t affect you."

However, for those caught violating visa laws, the consequences are much more severe. The government is committed to ensuring that the new rules improve the safety of both its citizens and tourists by tightening border controls and monitoring the flow of travellers. Plans are also in place to increase the number of immigration checkpoints across the country, allowing for more effective tracking of individuals entering and exiting Indonesia.

How do Indonesia’s visa laws compare to other countries?

Indonesia’s new visa regulations are part of a global trend where many countries are enforcing stricter immigration laws and imposing severe penalties for violations. Here are a few countries with tough immigration rules:

Singapore: Overstaying a visa can lead to fines, imprisonment of up to six months, and caning in extreme cases.

United Arab Emirates: Visa violators face detention, daily fines, and immediate deportation.

Saudi Arabia: Overstaying can result in hefty fines, imprisonment, and a permanent ban from re-entering the country.

Australia: Repeated visa violations may lead to detention, deportation, and a re-entry ban.

United Kingdom: Visa overstayers can be deported and banned from re-entry. Employers found hiring illegal workers can be fined up to £20,000 per person.