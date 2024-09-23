Now, a debit card that offers travel perks, courtesy BoB and EaseMyTrip

- 15 per cent off on hotel bookings.

- 10 per cent off on bus and cab bookings.

- 10 per cent instant discounts on Airport Transfers/Outstation Cab Bookings

- Complimentary domestic airport lounge access (2 per quarter) & international airport lounge access (2 per annum).

- Annual memberships to popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Sony LIV.

- Complimentary 12-month Gaana Plus subscription.

- Vouchers and discounts for e-commerce platforms such as Big Basket, Blinkit, and Flipkart.

- Flat Rs 250 off on BookMyShow movie or non-movie tickets every quarter.

- Instant discounts on Zomato and Amazon every month.

What sets this card apart is the absence of minimum order values and the year-round availability of these benefits, allowing cardholders to enjoy perks without waiting for specific discount days. Each cardholder can make a maximum of 2 transactions/qtr per product category in the travel segment.

“This card is a reflection of our endeavour to provide distinctive and curated bespoke benefits to meet the aspirations of today’s consumer,” Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda.

“Our aim has always been to enhance the travel experience for our customers, and this partnership allows us to extend that commitment. With exclusive benefits, unmatched travel discounts, and lifestyle rewards, we aim to empower cardholders with greater convenience and exceptional value throughout the year,” said Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

Additional features

The card also offers comprehensive air insurance coverage of up to Rs 50 lakh and 24/7 concierge services, enhancing its appeal to frequent travellers.

Availability

Customers can apply for the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card through Bank of Baroda branches, mobile banking, and Internet Banking platforms.