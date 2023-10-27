Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now

Some small finance banks (SFBs) are offering up to 9 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits to attract investors. Successive interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has helped fixed deposits (FDs) emerge as a strong investment instrument.

Leading the pack is Unity Small Finance Bank, offering an interest rate of 9.5 per cent to senior citizens for a fixed deposit for 1001 days as of October 25, 2023.

Interest rates on senior citizen fixed deposit offered by other SFBs, like Equitas Small Finance Bank, Esaf Small Finance Bank, Survoday Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks range from 9 to 9.11 per cent.

Considered a low risk investment option, fixed deposits are accounts opened with a bank wherein, the bank pays a guaranteed interest rate on the sums deposited for a stipulated period or tenure. FDs for senior citizens, available to individuals over the age of 60, usually offer higher return and additional benefits.

Take a look at the highest interest rates offered by different bank:



On the top of the list are small finance banks with interest rates ranging from 9.50 per cent to 8 per cent for senior citizen FDs.

