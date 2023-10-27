Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now

Banks offering up to 9 per cent interest: Top fixed deposit rates right now

Unity Small Finance Bank offers 9.5 per cent interest rate on senior citizens fixed deposit for 1001 days tenure as of October 25, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi

6 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Some small finance banks (SFBs) are offering up to 9 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits to attract investors. Successive interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has helped fixed deposits (FDs) emerge as a strong investment instrument.

Leading the pack is Unity Small Finance Bank, offering an interest rate of 9.5 per cent to senior citizens for a fixed deposit for 1001 days as of October 25, 2023. 

Interest rates on senior citizen fixed deposit offered by other SFBs, like Equitas Small Finance Bank, Esaf Small Finance Bank, Survoday Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks range from 9 to 9.11 per cent. 

Considered a low risk investment option, fixed deposits are accounts opened with a bank wherein, the bank pays a guaranteed interest rate on the sums deposited for a stipulated period or tenure. FDs for senior citizens, available to individuals over the age of 60, usually offer higher return and additional benefits. 

Take a look at the highest interest rates offered by different bank: 

On the top of the list are small finance banks with interest rates ranging from 9.50 per cent to 8 per cent for senior citizen FDs. 
 

Also Read

Green deposits offering higher interest than regular FDs, should you pick

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Senior citizen saving scheme vs bank FD: What is the right strategy for you

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

RBI rate unchanged: Continue with floating home loans, lock in those FDs

Buying a car this Diwali? Here are the latest loan rates, processing fees

FD rules tweaked: Premature withdrawals allowed for deposits up to Rs 1 cr

Planning festival-season shopping binge? Know how no-cost EMI and BNPL work

How to choose the best water purifier for your home: Things to know

Invest in US Treasury debt fund for currency hedge: What is on offer?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fixed deposit ratesFixed depositsInterest RatesPSUssmall finance banking

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story