Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Dec 25 for Christmas 2024?

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will be closed for trading on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, on account of Christmas. This will mark the last stock market holiday of 2024. Most global markets, including the UK, the US, and Europe, will also be shut tomorrow.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Wednesday. That apart, the currency, and commodity markets, too, will be closed tomorrow.

The trading will resume on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The next holiday for Indian markets will fall on February 26, 2025, on account of Mahashivratri.

2025 stock market holidays calendar

Date Day Holiday February 26, 2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri March 14, 2025 Friday Holi March 31, 2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) April 10, 2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday May 01, 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi October 02, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan* October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 05, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas

Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently

Stock market trading hours

The Indian stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Christmas?

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on December 25, 2024, will be closed fully with both morning and evening sessions closed for trading.

Likewise, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will remain closed.

Market recap:

The key benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty snapped a five-day losing streak to settle in green in Monday’s trading session.

The BSE Sensex climbed 0.64 per cent or 498.58 points to settle at 78,540.17 while NSE’s Nifty50 rallied 0.95 per cent or 165 points to close at 23,753.45 levels.

On the BSE Sensex, 20 out of 30 stocks closed in positive territory with ITC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Zomato, Maruti, and HCL Tech were among the major laggards.

Similarly, on the NSE, the day closed in favor of bulls with 32 out of 50 stocks ending in green, with JSW Steel, ITC and Hindalco being the top gainers while HeroMoto Corp, Maruti, and HCL Tech were among the top losers.