Thanksgiving 2024: Date, history, significance of this holiday and more

Every year on the fourth Thursday of November, people celebrate Thanksgiving Day . This year, it falls on November 28. Different countries celebrate this holiday on different dates. It is celebrated on the second Monday in October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday in November in the United States. In addition, nations including India, the Netherlands, Australia, and Grenada take part in the celebrations.

This festival comes after Halloween but before Christmas celebrations. This is the holiday when family and friends get together to celebrate, eat traditional food, and give thanks for all that they have.

The history behind Thanksgiving?

Its origins may be traced back to 1941, when Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was president at the time, popularised this practice to guarantee its uniformity and consistency. He suggested that Thanksgiving Day be observed on the third Thursday of November each year, but because of irregularities in the date, it was eventually changed to the fourth Thursday of November, which is how it is observed today.

The feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621, when the Pilgrims were assisted by the Wampanoag Indians, is considered to be the first Thanksgiving ever observed. After battling to survive the difficult winter, the pilgrims had a three-day party with both English and Native Americans to celebrate a successful harvest.

What is the significance of Thanksgiving Day?

Thanksgiving is associated with a number of benefits, including mental calm, greater joy, less stress, and an improvement in friendships and family ties in general. Relationships can be strengthened and deepened by expressing thanks and valuing ties.

This custom has been carried down through the generations, contributing to cultural preservation and creating a feeling of connection. Many people use it as a time for introspection, meditation, and spiritual development.

How is Thanksgiving Day celebrated?

Thanksgiving has been celebrated in a variety of ways, but its core has remained the same like family get-together and delectable meals. Turkey, marinated with spices and stuffed with mashed potatoes, is the main course and the primary dish of the celebration. Thanksgiving Day parades, like the Macy's Parade, when individuals donate necessities to those in need, are among the other celebrations.

The Presidential Turkey Pardon is another custom in which the president spares a turkey from being killed for Thanksgiving and grants it permission to live a healthy life on a farm. The event usually consists of cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and stuffed turkey.