Banks to insurers: Using the ombudsman system to get complaints resolved

An ombudsman report earlier in March said consumer complaints filed with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased by more than 68 per cent to 70,3000 in Financial Year 2022-23. The RBI ombudsman “redresses customer complaints against deficiency in certain banking services”, according to the regulator’s website.

"…it is important to note that ombudsman systems in RBI and IRDAI are active and robust concerning any complaints filed in them," says Vidhan Vyas, founder of Vyas Legal, referring to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dropped its ombudsman because of legal issues. "In its place, Sebi introduced an online complaint system called SCORES…against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions," says Vyas.



Banking

You can’t approach the bank ombudsman as the first step to resolve your complaint. "You can call the customer care team or file a complaint online, either through an email or submit the complaint on the bank’s website. You can also visit a bank branch and submit a complaint. If the issue is not resolved, one can escalate the matter to the grievance redressal team," says Gaurav Aggarwal, chief product officer - credit products, at Paisabazaar.

A grievance redress officer, or a nodal officer, may be contacted if the customer care team is unable to help. The complaint can be taken to the principal nodal officer, who is the banking ombudsman in certain banks. A bank's website will have the contact details of this officer.



The RBI's banking ombudsman should be contacted if the principal nodal officer doesn’t resolve the issue. "Adhere to the bank’s grievance policy till the complaint is resolved. Only if the bank deviates from its policies and no amicable resolution is provided within the pre-defined period, one may reach out to the RBI Ombudsman. One should not skip the levels stated in the grievance redressal mechanism of a bank," says Aggarwal.

When you contact the ombudsman, give details like the bank’s name and address, documents supporting the complaint, and the extent of your loss.

Mutual funds





First approach the fund house for resolution by calling or writing to its customer services team. Go to the company's contact centre if that doesn't work.



"Every fund house has an escalation matrix through which you may escalate the queries, if not satisfactorily resolved in the first instance. In case you are still not satisfied with the resolution, you may approach Sebi through the SCORES platform," says Rajen Kotak, investor relations officer, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

On SCORES, people may choose a query type, name of the fund house, or other entities regulated by Sebi.

Brokers

Brokers are required to have a specific complaint ID displayed clearly in their offices, websites, and in the account opening form. To file a complaint against a broker, one can send an email to the ID.



"If a broker does not satisfactorily address a grievance, the investor can complain with the relevant stock exchange by providing their client ID and specifying the category of the complaint," says Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SAS Online.

Investors can also file a complaint at SCORES. "In the event of an issue, it's the investor's responsibility to timely approach the exchange platforms or the regulator and raise a complaint. Complaints must be raised within a stipulated period to be considered valid," says Shrey Jain.

Insurance

If the insurer first does not resolve your complaint, go to its grievance redressal cell or grievance redressal officer (GRO). The GRO’s email address will be at policyholder.gov.in. "Here they (customers) can file their complaint in writing along with necessary supporting documents and must ensure acknowledgement of receipt. Here, the insurer is expected to resolve the grievance within 15 days," says Tarun Mathur, co-founder and chief business officer - general insurance, Policybazaar.com.







If an insurance company doesn't resolve a complaint in two weeks, customers may go to the IRDAI. "You may even register a complaint on the IRDAI portal Bima Bharosa," says Naval Goel, CEO, PolicyX.

"Alternatively, if the insurance company rejects, repudiates, or partially settles your claim, you can choose to communicate with the insurance ombudsman within one year," says Mathur.

In a hearing, if both parties reach a settlement it will become an award. If both parties are unable to settle, the hearing is concluded and an award is made on merit. Only, the complainant can take her grievance to another forum or court.



Tax department

The Institution of Income-Tax Ombudsman, which was set up in 2003 to address grievances related to tax settlements and complaints, was withdrawn. The alternatives are designed to address and resolve complaints more efficiently.

"An initiative by the Income Tax Department, e-Nivaran offers a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism through a paperless, online system. It is integrated within the department's portal to ensure that taxpayers' grievances are directly addressed by the relevant authorities. e-Nivaran aims to cover a wide range of issues, from refunds to the filing of income tax returns, and seeks to provide a faster resolution of complaints," says Sanjay Jain, a senior advocate who practices at the Supreme Court.



Grievances usually take about 20-45 days to be resolved.

Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an online portal for submitting and monitoring grievances. It enables citizens to lodge their grievances with the relevant departments and track the progress of their resolution.

Sanjay Jain says, "Taxpayers still have the option to directly approach higher authorities within the tax departments, such as Commissioners or the Central Board of Direct Taxes, for issues that require intervention at a higher level." As a last resort, approach courts or tribunals like the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, the High Courts, and the Supreme Court of India for legal redressal of their grievances.



