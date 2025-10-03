Planning to invest in fixed deposits can feel confusing, especially when deciding between short-term liquidity and steady income. Much depends on how much flexibility you want with your money.

According to Adhil Shetty, chief executive of Bankbazaar.com, “Broadly, a combination of laddering and diversification helps, but it must be tailored to the needs of the investor to be effective.”

Laddering for flexibility

Shetty explained that the first step is to split deposits across different maturities. “Usually 1, 3, 5 years works well, but choose your maturity intervals based on your liquidity requirements. This way, part of the money matures sooner giving you periodic liquidity, while longer FDs lock current higher rates,” he said.

He recommends keeping around 70% of the corpus in large public or private sector banks or the Post Office. Schemes such as the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) often provide returns that match or even beat commercial banks while offering the same level of security. Another 20% could be placed with highly rated non-bank finance companies or housing finance companies, which tend to offer slightly higher interest. Finally, 10–15% of the corpus may be moved into alternatives such as the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme or RBI Floating Rate Bonds to add yield while still staying safe. Banks FD Rates in October 2025 According to data from PaisaBazaar, the current fixed deposit rates look like this:

Small finance banks FD Rates ESAF Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.6% (444 days) 1-year: 4.75% 3-year: 6% 5-year: 5.75% Jana Small Finance Bank Highest: 8% (5 years) 1-year: 7.25% 3-year: 7.5% 5-year: 8% slice Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.75% (18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days) 1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 7.5% 5-year: 7% Suryoday Small Finance Bank Highest: 8.2% (5 years) 1-year: 7.4% 3-year: 7.25% 5-year: 8.2% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Highest: 7.65% (2–3 years) 1-year: 6% 3-year: 7.65% 5-year: 7.25% List of Private sector banks FD Rates Bandhan Bank

Highest: 7.2% (2 years to <3 years) 1-year: 7% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 5.85% DCB Bank Highest: 7.2% (27–28 months; 60–61 months) 1-year: 6.9% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Highest: 7.1% (888 days) 1-year: 6.6% 3-year: 6.75% 5-year: 6.5% RBL Bank Highest: 7.2% (18 months to 3 years) 1-year: 7% 3-year: 7.2% 5-year: 6.7% SBM Bank India Highest: 7.5% (5 years) 1-year: 6.9% 3-year: 7% 5-year: 7.5% List of Public sector banks FD Rates Bank of Maharashtra Highest: 6.7% (366 days) 1-year: 6.2% 3-year: 6.2% 5-year: 6.1% Central Bank of India

Highest: 6.75% (2222/3333 days) 1-year: 6.4% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6.25% Indian Bank Highest: 6.7% (444 days) 1-year: 6.1% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6% Indian Overseas Bank Highest: 6.7% (444 days) 1-year: 6.6% 3-year: 6.2% 5-year: 6.2% Punjab & Sind Bank Highest: 6.7% (444 days) 1-year: 6% 3-year: 6% 5-year: 6.1% Choosing payout options Investors also need to decide between cumulative and payout deposits. “Choose between cumulative and payout options depending on your needs. If you are looking at a steady income stream, monthly or quarterly payout FDs may work best. Otherwise, cumulative deposits allow interest to compound and grow the capital more effectively,” said Shetty.