Beyond free stays: Your Loyalty Points could take you inside T20 World Cup

Most frequent travellers don’t think twice about loyalty points. They accumulate quietly, sit unused for months, and are eventually redeemed for a free night or an upgrade. But ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, that equation is changing.

As part of its partnership with the International Cricket Council, Marriott Bonvoy is offering members access to over 500 exclusive experiences tied to the tournament being held across India and Sri Lanka.

This isn’t just about match tickets.

Think:

Pre-match access to nets and warm-ups

Premium hospitality suites with food and beverages

Curated stays at Marriott properties near stadiums

Behind-the-scenes moments usually reserved for insiders

For users who already earn points through work travel or leisure stays, this turns an existing balance into something far more valuable than a discounted room.

If You Like Big Experiences, There’s One That Stands Out At the top of the list is the Marriott Bonvoy Golden Ticket — an all-inclusive experience built around the tournament finals. For the user, this means: A trip for two to the finals

Match tickets with premium hospitality

Hotel stay, ground transfers, meals and spa access

Exclusive pre-match field-of-play access Two Golden Tickets will be awarded — one via a global sweepstake, and one to the highest bidder using Marriott Bonvoy points. Even non-members can sign up for free and enter, lowering the barrier to participation.

If You’re Travelling With Family, There’s a Different Kind of Access For parents, the offering shifts from luxury to memory-making. The Marriott Bonvoy Anthem Kids Experience allows children aged six to 12 to walk onto the field with players during the national anthem — accompanied by a parent or guardian. If You’re Value-Conscious, Watch the 1-Point Drops Not every experience is designed for high spenders. On February 2, Marriott Bonvoy will release limited 1-Point Drops — pairs of general admission tickets for marquee matches, including India versus Pakistan — redeemable for just one loyalty point.

