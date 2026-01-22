Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tackling portfolio overlap: Invest fresh money in underrepresented segments

Tackling portfolio overlap: Invest fresh money in underrepresented segments

When building a portfolio, diversify by market cap, style, and geography to minimise chances of overlap

Smallcap mutual funds, mutual funds
premium
Allocation to different market caps should reflect the investor’s risk tolerance and investment horizon
Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to tighten scrutiny when a fund house launches a new sectoral or thematic scheme. It will seek a model portfolio and examine whether the proposed fund overlaps by more than 50 per cent with an existing scheme from the same fund house. While this addresses overlap at the scheme and fund-house level, investors must scrutinise their own portfolios for overlaps.

No value addition

Portfolio overlap refers to the same stocks appearing across fund portfolios. “Such overlapping funds move in tandem, reducing the diversification benefit of holding multiple schemes,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director – manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Why it happens

Overlap typically arises when investors add too many funds indiscriminately based on past returns, especially if they belong to the same category. Buying multiple schemes from the same fund manager (say flexicap and ELSS fund) can result in overlap. Investing in too many sectoral and thematic funds that have a limited universe of stocks to invest in, and often hold stocks that are already present in diversified funds, can also increase the chances of overlap.
 
“New fund offers also contribute, as portfolios are not disclosed at launch, leaving investors unable to assess common holdings,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

How to check for portfolio overlap

A basic check begins by comparing the holdings of two funds. Download their portfolios in Excel and identify the common stocks (at least the top 10). “Investors should examine not just the names, but also the weightages. A stock that accounts for 10 per cent weight in one fund and 1 per cent in another causes only a minor overlap,” says Dhawan.
Several mutual fund websites have online tools that allow investors to check overlap at the portfolio level, though some require a subscription.
 
To prevent overlap at the portfolio construction stage, investors must consciously diversify by market cap, style, and geography.

Diversification by market cap

Different market cap segments perform differently across cycles. “Large caps tend to offer stability during periods when markets are struggling. Mid- and small-cap stocks can generate higher long-term returns but experience sharper drawdowns during downturns,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor. He adds that diversifying across large, mid and small cap funds can combine the benefits of participation in rallies with downside protection.
 
Allocation to different market caps should reflect the investor’s risk tolerance and investment horizon. Investors who have higher risk tolerance and longer investment horizons can go for higher exposure to mid and small cap funds.

Diversification by style

Investment styles—growth, value, momentum and quality—also go through cycles. “No one can predict which style will outperform at which point in time,” says Belapurkar. Blending various styles in a portfolio can ensure that some part of it performs, irrespective of which style is in favour.  Investors can assess a fund’s style through fund disclosures, style boxes, Sebi’s categorisation, and fund managers’ interviews, where they elaborate on their investment approach.

Diversification by geography

Geographical diversification smoothens portfolio performance as different markets perform in different years. “Domestic and international markets respond to varied drivers such as commodity cycles, technology cycles, interest rates, inflation and geopolitics,” says Dhawan.
 
Belapurkar adds that overseas exposure provides access to businesses that may not be available on the local bourses. Raghaw points out that international diversification offers a hedge against rupee depreciation.  

How to remove overlap

Some overlap is inevitable. “If overlap is excessive, investors may need to exit certain schemes, keeping taxes and exit loads in mind. Alternatively, directing fresh money—through lump sums or systematic investment plans (SIPs)—into underrepresented areas can gradually reduce overlap,” says Dhawan.
 
Portfolio restructuring should begin by deciding on an asset allocation across equity, debt, precious metals and real estate based on risk tolerance and investment horizon. Investors should then decide exposure to sub-asset classes. Regular rebalancing—at least annually—is essential.
 
Review existing holdings before adding a new fund. “Ensure that each fund adds value to your portfolio,” says Raghaw. 
US market exposure would have boosted returns
  2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Sensex 22 4.4 18.7 8.1 9.1
S&P 500 26.9 -19.4 24.2 23 16.5
Source: pbcs.in
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unpaid highway toll could crash your plan to sell a vehicle: Here is how

Atal Pension Yojana extended till FY31: What subscribers can earn monthly

Luxury homes to data centres: India's most valuable property deals of 2025

India's most funded young founders: Who raised the biggest cheques-and why

Illness top loan trigger: Health emergencies are fuelling personal loans

Topics :Mutual FundSEBIequity portfolioPortfolio investmentsInvestmentsYour money

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story