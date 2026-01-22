Tackling portfolio overlap: Invest fresh money in underrepresented segments

Why it happens

Overlap typically arises when investors add too many funds indiscriminately based on past returns, especially if they belong to the same category. Buying multiple schemes from the same fund manager (say flexicap and ELSS fund) can result in overlap. Investing in too many sectoral and thematic funds that have a limited universe of stocks to invest in, and often hold stocks that are already present in diversified funds, can also increase the chances of overlap.