Beyond rakhis and mithai: Sibling gifting gets a premium makeover

What is striking about the new Raksha Bandhan economy is the sheer breadth of the gifting basket. At one end are accessible festive hampers. MasterChow's Rakhi gift box, for instance, is priced at Rs 699 and includes Sichuan chilli oil, garlic chilli crisp, Schezwan chutney and sweet-and-spicy cup noodles. A wellness-oriented Rakhi hamper from The Ayurveda Company has been offered at Rs 839.
Move up the spending ladder and the choices become considerably more varied. Activewear starts at around Rs 1,500, sunglasses at Rs 3,690, while a designer handbag rental subscription can start at Rs 10,000 a month. Resort wear can cost Rs 12,500 and a designer Anarkali set Rs 17,500. In other words, there is no longer one recognizable “Rakhi gift”. Fashion, beauty, food, jewellery, wellness and lifestyle companies are all competing for a share of festive spending.