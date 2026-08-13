Beyond rakhis and mithai: Sibling gifting gets a premium makeover

There was a time when Raksha Bandhan shopping was fairly predictable. A rakhi for the brother, a box of mithai for the family and, depending on age and generosity, an envelope of cash or a gift for the sister. That familiar ritual remains, but the spending around it is changing.

The rakhi itself can now be a handcrafted piece of jewellery designed to survive long after the thread comes off. Gifts range from beauty and wellness products to designer clothing, handbags and premium hampers. And for some siblings, the gift is no longer an object at all: it could be a holiday together! Raksha Bandhan is becoming another example of the premiumisation of Indian festivals, as consumers spend more on personalisation, convenience and experiences.