Home / Finance / Personal Finance / BMC warns of strict action if property tax dues not paid by May 25

BMC warns of strict action if property tax dues not paid by May 25

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday warned of taking stringent action against those who do not pay their property tax by May 25, the deadline set for the financial year 2023-24.

During the last fiscal, the civic body collected Rs 3,195 crore property tax of FY 23-24.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday warned of taking stringent action against those who do not pay their property tax by May 25, the deadline set for the financial year 2023-24.

In a release, the civic body appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax within the deadline, but did not specify what action it plans to initiate against those who fail to do so.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BMC's tax assessment and collection department has launched an awareness programme through media, social media platforms and other modes. Its ward officer and citizens' facilitation centres are being kept open on holidays for the convenience of the property owners, it said.

During the last fiscal, the civic body collected Rs 3,195 crore property tax of FY 23-24.

Last week, the BMC decided to collect from May 1 double property tax from the shops and establishments for not displaying signboards in Marathi language or Devnagari script.

Also Read

BMC presents Rs 59,954.75 crore budget; 10.5% higher than last year

Welspun secures Rs 4,123 crore order from BMC for water treatment plant

NMMC collects property tax of Rs 465 cr in first nine months of FY24

Chandigarh Municipal re-election: BJP's Sandhu wins senior dy mayor post

BMC issues new guidelines for construction sites to curb air pollution

From Shirpur Merchants to PMC: What happens to your money when banks fail

Annoyed by flight delays or planning a trip abroad? Go for travel insurance

Maruti to Honda: Check out new car prices, discounts for various models

Digi Yatra likely to expanded to 14 more airports: Check the full list

National Career Service: How to look for jobs, learn new skills on portal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BMCtax

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story