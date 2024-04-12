Maruti to Honda: Check out new car prices, discounts for various models

Car manufacturers have hiked prices in recent months, saying their costs have increased due to inflation and pricier commodities. If you plan to buy a car anytime soon, consider the new prices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Maruti Suzuki



Maruti Suzuki has announced a significant price hike for the Swift and variants of the Grand Vitara. Swift’s price has been raised by up to Rs 25,000 and Grand Vitara Sigma variant by Rs 19,000.

Honda



Honda has increased the price of Honda City hybrid ZX by Rs 16,100 and Rs 88,100 for the solid and metallic paint variants. Honda City hybrid is priced between Rs. 20,55,000 and Rs. 21,35,000 (ex-showroom price) depending on the variant selected.

Kia

Kia has hiked by up to 3 per cent the price of its mass models, including the popular Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, effective from April 1, 2024.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will increase the price of select models from April. Prices will increase by around 1 per cent.

Some companies have reduced prices of certain models.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering discounts in April on the Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. Customers can avail of cash discounts and exchange bonuses applicable on model year 2023 (MY2023) models. Pre-facelift Safari is available with benefits of up to Rs 125,000 in April. Harrier has benefits of up to Rs 125,000.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has slashed the prices of some variants of the Taigun compact SUV, making them more affordable by up to Rs 110,000. The reduced prices are valid for a limited period.