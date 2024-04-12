Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Digi Yatra likely to expanded to 14 more airports: Check the full list

Digi Yatra likely to expanded to 14 more airports: Check the full list

Digi Yatra will be available in the domestic terminal of the airport

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Digi Yatra is a system that uses facial recognition technology for contactless and seamless passenger movement at airports. It will be used by 14 more airports in India by the end of April.

Digi Yatra is available at 13 airports: Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Pune, Mumbai, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, chief executive officer of Digi Yatra Foundation, told new agency PTI the service will be expanded to these airports:
 
The 14 new airports where the facility is to be rolled out soon are

Bagdogra
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Coimbatore
Dabolim
Indore
Mangalore
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Srinagar
Trivandrum
Vishakhapatnam

Khadakbhavi said that passenger data is secure as it is stored in an encrypted format. The Foundation has asked users to install the latest version of Digi Yatra app accessible on Google Play and Apple App Store. The previous app is obsolete and will cease to operate.

How to enroll in the Digi Yatra app

Uninstall the old DigiYatra app.
Download and install the new DigiYatra app.
Enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number and create the account in the app.
Verify your Aadhaar details.
Upload your selfie for face authentication.
Proceed to confirm the face ID.
Start using the DigiYatra

What are the dos regarding Digi Yatra?
 
Install genuine DigiYatra app.
In case you have not received an SMS during the verification process, Kindly wait for some time and try resending the OTP again if it has not yet been received.
Use DigiYatra for a hassle-free experience at the airport.

What are the Don'ts regarding Digi Yatra?

Don’t install fake apps.
Don't share your OTP with anyone.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

