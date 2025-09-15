Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Metro push, limited land may send old Gurugram prices soaring, say experts

Metro push, limited land may send old Gurugram prices soaring, say experts

As Gurugram gets a new metro line, experts flag key sectors where prices may rise, advising homebuyers to focus on infrastructure and builder quality.

realty sector, real estate
realty sector, real estate
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Metro expansion is rewriting old Gurugram’s real estate story, and experts believe the next big opportunity may lie in the city’s older sectors. Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, recently shared a post on X, advising buyers to “follow the metro map” to spot future price appreciation hotspots.
 

Metro expansion driving price surge

Historically, Gurugram property prices have surged significantly whenever a new metro station becomes operational. “Prices have appreciated 25–40 per cent within three to five years of a new metro station coming up,” said Kushagr Ansal, director, Ansal Housing.
 
Echoing this view, Gaurav K Singh, founder & chairman, Womeki Group, cited a Knight Frank India report, noting that metro-led corridors such as SPR and Dwarka Expressway have historically seen 12–15 per cent annual hikes. “This trend underscores metro’s role as a catalyst, with mid-segment homes appreciating faster due to enhanced accessibility and reduced commute times,” Singh explained.
 

Old Gurugram’s emerging hotspots

With the new 29-km Gurugram Metro project connecting Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, old sectors stand to benefit the most. “Localities like Sector 9, 10, 14, 15, 22, 23, Palam Vihar, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Udyog Vihar will experience enhanced accessibility, spurring demand,” Singh said. Ansal added that limited land parcels in these areas could further push up prices.
 
Meanwhile, Dwarka Expressway remains a parallel growth corridor. “Now that the 16-lane expressway is fully operational, we’ve witnessed a noticeable shift in buyer sentiment,” said Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer, Hero Realty, calling it a “transformative opportunity” for both end-users and investors.
 

What buyers and investors should check?

Experts caution that metro connectivity alone should not drive purchase decisions. “Homebuyers must assess civic infrastructure, builder credibility, and the overall social ecosystem,” Ansal advised. Singh added that factors like water supply reliability, power backup, legal compliance and resale potential are critical.
 
For investors, patience is key. “A 7 to10-year horizon near planned metro corridors can yield 12–15 per cent annualised ROI,” said Ansal. Singh pegs expected returns at 8–12 per cent per annum over five to seven years, with the highest gains for early entrants

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST cut on insurance may not bring relief, premiums could rise 12-18 %

Premium

Loan against insurance: Compare with FD, gold, and top-up loans

No marriage, no kids, no policy: Insurance doesn't fit Gen Z's life plan

IKEA pays ₹30L monthly rent at Pacific Mall Delhi, rising to ₹45L by year 7

BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

Topics :Real Estate GurugramBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story