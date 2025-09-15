Metro push, limited land may send old Gurugram prices soaring, say experts

Metro expansion is rewriting old Gurugram’s real estate story, and experts believe the next big opportunity may lie in the city’s older sectors. Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, recently shared a post on X, advising buyers to “follow the metro map” to spot future price appreciation hotspots.

Metro expansion driving price surge

Historically, Gurugram property prices have surged significantly whenever a new metro station becomes operational. “Prices have appreciated 25–40 per cent within three to five years of a new metro station coming up,” said Kushagr Ansal, director, Ansal Housing.

Echoing this view, Gaurav K Singh, founder & chairman, Womeki Group, cited a Knight Frank India report, noting that metro-led corridors such as SPR and Dwarka Expressway have historically seen 12–15 per cent annual hikes. “This trend underscores metro’s role as a catalyst, with mid-segment homes appreciating faster due to enhanced accessibility and reduced commute times,” Singh explained.

Old Gurugram’s emerging hotspots With the new 29-km Gurugram Metro project connecting Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, old sectors stand to benefit the most. “Localities like Sector 9, 10, 14, 15, 22, 23, Palam Vihar, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Udyog Vihar will experience enhanced accessibility, spurring demand,” Singh said. Ansal added that limited land parcels in these areas could further push up prices. Meanwhile, Dwarka Expressway remains a parallel growth corridor. “Now that the 16-lane expressway is fully operational, we’ve witnessed a noticeable shift in buyer sentiment,” said Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer, Hero Realty, calling it a “transformative opportunity” for both end-users and investors.