Metro push, limited land may send old Gurugram prices soaring, say experts

Metro expansion is rewriting old Gurugram’s real estate story, and experts believe the next big opportunity may lie in the city’s older sectors. Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, recently shared a post on X, advising buyers to “follow the metro map” to spot future price appreciation hotspots.
Metro expansion driving price surge
Historically, Gurugram property prices have surged significantly whenever a new metro station becomes operational. “Prices have appreciated 25–40 per cent within three to five years of a new metro station coming up,” said Kushagr Ansal, director, Ansal Housing.
Echoing this view, Gaurav K Singh, founder & chairman, Womeki Group, cited a Knight Frank India report, noting that metro-led corridors such as SPR and Dwarka Expressway have historically seen 12–15 per cent annual hikes. “This trend underscores metro’s role as a catalyst, with mid-segment homes appreciating faster due to enhanced accessibility and reduced commute times,” Singh explained.
Old Gurugram’s emerging hotspots
With the new 29-km Gurugram Metro project connecting Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, old sectors stand to benefit the most. “Localities like Sector 9, 10, 14, 15, 22, 23, Palam Vihar, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Udyog Vihar will experience enhanced accessibility, spurring demand,” Singh said. Ansal added that limited land parcels in these areas could further push up prices.
Meanwhile, Dwarka Expressway remains a parallel growth corridor. “Now that the 16-lane expressway is fully operational, we’ve witnessed a noticeable shift in buyer sentiment,” said Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer, Hero Realty, calling it a “transformative opportunity” for both end-users and investors.
What buyers and investors should check?
Experts caution that metro connectivity alone should not drive purchase decisions. “Homebuyers must assess civic infrastructure, builder credibility, and the overall social ecosystem,” Ansal advised. Singh added that factors like water supply reliability, power backup, legal compliance and resale potential are critical.
For investors, patience is key. “A 7 to10-year horizon near planned metro corridors can yield 12–15 per cent annualised ROI,” said Ansal. Singh pegs expected returns at 8–12 per cent per annum over five to seven years, with the highest gains for early entrants
