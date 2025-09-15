IKEA pays ₹30L monthly rent at Pacific Mall Delhi, rising to ₹45L by year 7

Lock-in Period: 8 months for the licensee

Escalation Structure

Year 1: ₹30,00,000

Year 2: ₹31,12,500 (+3.75%)

Year 3: ₹31,87,500 (+2.41%)

Year 4: ₹38,49,750 (+20.78%)

Years 5–6: ₹38,49,750 (no escalation)

Year 7: ₹45,42,705 (+18%)

Years 8–9: ₹45,42,705 (no escalation)

The structure allows IKEA an initial consolidation phase, followed by sharp rent hikes in years 4 and 7, taking the monthly rental commitment above ₹45 lakh in the latter half of the lease.

IKEA has adopted a ‘One Click, 30 Minutes Away’ model for its Delhi store. Large-format stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Navi Mumbai provide the full experience, while city stores like in South Mumbai and now in West Delhi bring curated solutions and planning services to high-footfall urban locations.

The move signals IKEA’s continued expansion into high-footfall urban retail hubs, with Pacific Mall securing a global anchor tenant that is expected to boost overall footfall and enhance its brand mix.