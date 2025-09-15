Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IKEA pays ₹30L monthly rent at Pacific Mall Delhi, rising to ₹45L by year 7

IKEA pays ₹30L monthly rent at Pacific Mall Delhi, rising to ₹45L by year 7

IKEA's Pacific Mall Lease: ₹30 Lakh Rent in Year 1, Touching ₹45 Lakh by End of Term

Ikea
Ikea
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IKEA entered into a nine-year lease agreement with Pacific Development Corporation  for a 14,471 sq. ft. retail space at Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Delhi, at a starting monthly rent of ₹30 lakh. The deal was registered on April 9, 2025, with a security deposit of ₹4.25 crore, as per lease details shared by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate firm.
 
Deal details:
 
Property: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road
 
Area: 14,471 sq. ft.
 
Lease Tenure: 9 years
 
Starting Rent: ₹30 lakh/month (₹207 per sq. ft.)

Also Read

Ikea pledges lower prices in China as competition with local rivals grows

IKEA expects India business to grow 10% in FY25, to expand network

IKEA plans new India investment phase, stores in Chennai and Pune next

India has growth potential: IKEA CEO at first Delhi store opening

Premium

Alfresco Affair: How to spend smart on outdoor furniture

 
Security Deposit: ₹4.25 crore
 
Handover Date: February 18, 2025
 
Fit-out/Rent-Free Period: 135 days
 
Lock-in Period: 8 months for the licensee
 
Escalation Structure
 
Year 1: ₹30,00,000
 
Year 2: ₹31,12,500 (+3.75%)
 
Year 3: ₹31,87,500 (+2.41%)
 
Year 4: ₹38,49,750 (+20.78%)
 
Years 5–6: ₹38,49,750 (no escalation)
 
Year 7: ₹45,42,705 (+18%)
 
Years 8–9: ₹45,42,705 (no escalation)
 
The structure allows IKEA an initial consolidation phase, followed by sharp rent hikes in years 4 and 7, taking the monthly rental commitment above ₹45 lakh in the latter half of the lease.
 
The move signals IKEA’s continued expansion into high-footfall urban retail hubs, with Pacific Mall securing a global anchor tenant that is expected to boost overall footfall and enhance its brand mix. 
IKEA has adopted a ‘One Click, 30 Minutes Away’ model for its Delhi store. Large-format stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Navi Mumbai provide the full experience, while city stores like in South Mumbai and now in West Delhi bring curated solutions and planning services to high-footfall urban locations.
 
The 15000 sq ft IKEA store in West Delhi’s Pacific Mall will have around 800 smaller ‘cash-and-carry’ products available for immediate purchase, with a total of 2,000 items on display. Customers can also order any product from IKEA’s full range, including kitchens, which will be fulfilled from its Customer Distribution Centre in Farrukhnagar.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

Delhi's golden run: Why office, retail and housing markets are thriving

Dream homes in limbo: SC pushes Centre for revival fund to protect buyers

₹5,000 cr released for Sahara depositors: What small investors should know

Topics :IKEA

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story