Buy a yacht and get a 10-year golden visa for tax-friendly Dubai, Abu Dhabi

In yet another expansion of the UAE’s Golden Visa regime, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are now offering a 10-year residence permit to superyacht owners and key executives in the yachting industry.

As per Fragomen, an immigration law firm, eligible individuals include private yacht owners with vessels of 40 meters or more, as well as CEOs, major shareholders of yacht building companies, central yacht agents, yacht service providers, and yacht insurance providers.

As a reminder, family members of Golden Visa holders are eligible to apply for a dependent Golden Visa, which will have the same duration as that of the principal visa holder’s residency period.

Dubai’s Golden Visa for Superyacht Owners is open to:

Yacht Owners – Individuals who own private yachts of 40 meters or longer.

Maritime Industry Executives – CEOs, major shareholders, and central yacht agents.

Yacht Service Providers – Professionals in yacht maintenance, insurance, and brokerage.

Family Members – The visa extends to immediate family, offering stability for dependents.

Unlike traditional UAE residency visas, Golden Visa holders can remain outside the country for extended periods without losing their residency status.

By offering long-term residency, the government aims to:

Attract Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) – Encouraging more yacht owners to register and base their vessels in Dubai.

Boost the Marine Economy – Stimulating growth in yacht services, luxury tourism, and high-end waterfront developments.

Enhance Dubai’s Global Yachting Hub Status – Competing with Monaco, the French Riviera, and Miami as a year-round luxury yachting destination.

"One of the key benefits is long-term residency stability, with visa categories such as the Golden Visa offering up to 10 years of residency without the need for a local sponsor. This allows expatriates to live, work, and study in the UAE with greater security and flexibility. Additionally, UAE visa holders enjoy tax advantages, as the country imposes no personal income tax, making it a financially beneficial place to reside. The visa also grants access to world-class healthcare and education systems, ensuring a high standard of living for individuals and their families. Furthermore, holding a UAE visa enables seamless business operations, with residency simplifying banking, property ownership, and investment opportunities," as per Tag Consultancy, an accounting firm based on Dubai.

In December, Abu Dhabi launched the ‘Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi’ initiative, a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Yas Marina.

This programme offers eligible superyacht owners the ability to secure the 10-year UAE Golden Visa and is part of Abu Dhabi’s wider initiative to position itself as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Eligible individuals under the Golden Quay are:

Yacht owners with vessels measuring 40 meters and above.

Key yachting industry executives, including:

CEOs and major shareholders of yacht-building companies

Central yacht agents

Yacht service providers

Yacht insurance providers

Immediate family members of nominees are also eligible for the Golden Visa.

"The Golden Quay offers a 10-year UAE residency for the applicants and their family members, with no requirement for a local sponsor or employer. Designed to integrate the superyacht sector into Abu Dhabi’s investment ecosystem and fast expanding tourism industry, the Golden Quay also provides preferential berthing rates, marina investment incentives and luxury tourism perks," as per Sovereign, a leading independent provider of corporate, private client and retirement planning services.

Announced at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2025 in February, Dubai’s Superyacht Golden Visa has a similar eligibility profile for yacht owners and yachting industry executives and their families. It grants a 10-year residency, allowing holders to live, work and study in the UAE without needing a sponsor or employer.

"The UAE's Golden Visa for yacht owners is a smart move that unlocks significant business and investment opportunities. The UAE is creating a dynamic ecosystem that benefits both investors and the broader economy. A smart move to boost maritime tourism and investment," said Daniel Dronsfield, Client Services Director - EER Middle East, a provider of corporate services, immigration and relocation in the region.