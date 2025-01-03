Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Buying a home? Explore the best loan rates in January 2025

Terms vary and are influenced by several factors including your creditworthiness, loan amount, profession

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Seeking a home loan? Lenders across the country offer a diverse range of interest rates to suit different borrower needs. With numerous lenders offering various interest rates and terms, it is essential to understand your options to make an informed decision.
 
Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.
 
Public sector banks
 

UCO Bank's interest rate starts from 8.30 per cent onwards.
 
Union Bank of India's interest rate ranges from 8.30 per cent to 10.90 per cent
 
Bank of India's interest rate is between 8.35 per cent and 11.10 per cent
 
Bank of Baroda's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.65 per cent
 
Punjab National Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.25 per cent
 
Canara Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 11.25 per cent
 
State Bank of India's interest rate is between 8.50 per cent and 9.85 per cent
 
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by public sector banks:
 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 8.50-9.85 8.50-9.85 8.50-9.85
Bank of Baroda 8.40-10.65 8.40-10.65 8.40-10.90
Union Bank of India 8.30-10.75 8.30-10.90 8.30-10.90
Punjab National Bank 8.45-10.25 8.40-10.15 8.40-10.15
Bank of India 8.35-10.85 8.35-10.85 8.35-11.10
Canara Bank 8.50-11.25 8.45-11.25 8.40-11.15
UCO Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
Bank of Maharashtra 8.35-11.15 8.35-11.15 8.35-11.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 8.50-10.00 8.50-10.00 8.50-10.00
Indian Overseas Bank 8.40-11.00 8.40-11.00 8.40-11.00
Indian Bank 8.40-10.30 8.40-10.30 8.40-10.30
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 
Private sector banks
 
City Union Bank's interest rate is between 8.25 per cent and 10.50 per cent
 
South Indian Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
 
HSBC Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
 
ICICI Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
 
Axis Bank's interest rate is between 8.75 per cent and 13.30 per cent
 
RBL Bank's interest rate starts from 9.00 per cent onwards
 
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by private sector banks:
 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
ICICI Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Axis Bank 8.75-13.30 8.75-13.30 8.75-9.65
HSBC Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards
South Indian Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 9.00-11.05 9.00-11.05 9.00-11.05
Karnataka Bank 8.75-10.87 8.75-10.87 8.75-10.87
Federal Bank 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards
Dhanlaxmi Bank 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.60-9.95 8.60-9.95 8.60-9.95
Bandhan Bank 9.16-15.00 9.16-13.33 9.16-13.33
RBL Bank 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards
CSB Bank 10.49-12.34 10.49-12.34 10.49-12.34
HDFC Bank Ltd. 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 
Housing finance companies
 
LIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
 
Bajaj Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
 
Tata Capital's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
 
PNB Housing Finance's interest rate is between 8.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent
 
GIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.80 per cent onwards
 
SMFG India Home Finance's interest rate starts from 10.00 per cent onwards
 
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by Housing finance companies: 
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards
Tata Capital 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.50-14.50 8.50-14.50 8.50-11.45
GIC Housing Finance 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 9.30 onwards 9.30 onwards 9.30 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

