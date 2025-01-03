Buying a home? Explore the best loan rates in January 2025

Seeking a home loan? Lenders across the country offer a diverse range of interest rates to suit different borrower needs. With numerous lenders offering various interest rates and terms, it is essential to understand your options to make an informed decision.

Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.

Public sector banks

UCO Bank 's interest rate starts from 8.30 per cent onwards.

Union Bank of India's interest rate ranges from 8.30 per cent to 10.90 per cent

Bank of India's interest rate is between 8.35 per cent and 11.10 per cent

Bank of Baroda's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.65 per cent

Punjab National Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.25 per cent

Canara Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 11.25 per cent

State Bank of India 's interest rate is between 8.50 per cent and 9.85 per cent

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by public sector banks:

Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 8.50-9.85 8.50-9.85 8.50-9.85 Bank of Baroda 8.40-10.65 8.40-10.65 8.40-10.90 Union Bank of India 8.30-10.75 8.30-10.90 8.30-10.90 Punjab National Bank 8.45-10.25 8.40-10.15 8.40-10.15 Bank of India 8.35-10.85 8.35-10.85 8.35-11.10 Canara Bank 8.50-11.25 8.45-11.25 8.40-11.15 UCO Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards Bank of Maharashtra 8.35-11.15 8.35-11.15 8.35-11.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 8.50-10.00 8.50-10.00 8.50-10.00 Indian Overseas Bank 8.40-11.00 8.40-11.00 8.40-11.00 Indian Bank 8.40-10.30 8.40-10.30 8.40-10.30 Rates as of 2nd January 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com

Private sector banks

City Union Bank's interest rate is between 8.25 per cent and 10.50 per cent

South Indian Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards

HSBC Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards

Kotak Mahindra Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards

ICICI Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards

Axis Bank's interest rate is between 8.75 per cent and 13.30 per cent

RBL Bank's interest rate starts from 9.00 per cent onwards

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by private sector banks:

Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards ICICI Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Axis Bank 8.75-13.30 8.75-13.30 8.75-9.65 HSBC Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards South Indian Bank 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards 8.50 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 9.00-11.05 9.00-11.05 9.00-11.05 Karnataka Bank 8.75-10.87 8.75-10.87 8.75-10.87 Federal Bank 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards 8.80 onwards Dhanlaxmi Bank 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards 8.60 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.60-9.95 8.60-9.95 8.60-9.95 Bandhan Bank 9.16-15.00 9.16-13.33 9.16-13.33 RBL Bank 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards 9.00 onwards CSB Bank 10.49-12.34 10.49-12.34 10.49-12.34 HDFC Bank Ltd. 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 Rates as of 2nd January 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com

Housing finance companies

LIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards

Bajaj Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards

Tata Capital's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards

PNB Housing Finance's interest rate is between 8.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent

GIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.80 per cent onwards

SMFG India Home Finance's interest rate starts from 10.00 per cent onwards

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by Housing finance companies: