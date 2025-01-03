UTI MF launches Quant Fund focusing on quantitative investment theme

UTI Mutual Fund has launched the UTI Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed to leverage quantitative investment strategies. Launched on Thursday, the New Fund Offer (NFO) will close on January 16, 2025.

The fund's distinctive feature is its Factor Allocation Model, which dynamically balances four key investment factors: Momentum, Quality, Low Volatility, and Value. This approach is designed to generate alpha over the BSE 200 TRI benchmark while managing market volatility through different market cycles.

“This factor model helps manage the volatility often seen in the broader market, aiming for relatively better risk-adjusted returns. Its flexibility across market cycles lends the ability to adjust exposure across factors based on market conditions and adds a layer of adaptability, making it a robust tool for navigating all market environments. The balance of risk and return demonstrated in the back-tested performance of the fund makes it an appealing option for those seeking potentially better returns across varying market conditions,” the company said in a press release.

The fund will allocate 80-100 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments based on a quantitative investment theme, 0-20 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments other than based on quantitative investment theme, 0-20 per cent in debt and money market instruments, and 0-10 per cent in units issued by REITs and InvITs.

“The UTI Quant Fund is designed to empower investors with evidence-based strategies, offering flexibility and adaptability that traditional investment approaches may not provide. This dynamic fund allocation model balances risk and return, making it a compelling choice for diverse market conditions,” said Sharwan Kumar Goyal, Head – Passive, Arbitrage & Quant Strategies at UTI AMC.

Details about UTI Quant Fund

Investment objective: The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments through a quantitative investment theme. However, like all mutual funds, there are no guarantees of achieving the stated investment objectives.

Investment approach: The scheme follows an active investment strategy. The outlined strategy of the fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by following a quantitative investment approach. The fund’s investment approach intends to integrate fundamental research with a quantitative approach using market indicators.

NFO Period: January 2, 2025, to January 16, 2025

Benchmark: BSE 200 TRI

Minimum investment: Rs 1,000 initially, with additional investments in multiples of Re 1

Fund manager: Sharwan Kumar Goyal

Plans available: Regular and Direct Plans (Growth option only)

Exit load: 1 per cent if redeemed/switched out within 90 days; nil thereafter

Expense ratio: The maximum total expense ratio (TER) permissible under Regulations 52 (6) (c) is up to 2.25 per cent

Product suitability: Ideal for long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative investment theme

Who should invest?

The UTI Quant Fund suits investors seeking long-term capital growth through a systematic and evidence-based investment approach. Potential investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors to determine the suitability of this product.