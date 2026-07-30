CA made a mistake in your ITR? ITAT ruling offers relief in some cases

A ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chennai, has provided relief to taxpayers who unknowingly face penalties because of mistakes made by their tax consultants. The tribunal set aside a penalty of Rs 1.92 lakh imposed on an elderly taxpayer after finding that the errors in her income tax return (ITR) were inadvertent and not an attempt to misreport income.

While the order offers comfort to taxpayers who rely on chartered accountants (CAs) or tax professionals, experts caution that it should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption from penalties. The ruling instead underlines the importance of intent, transparency and evidence in tax proceedings.

What was the case? The case involved an 81-year-old Chennai taxpayer whose return for FY17 was prepared by a tax professional. During scrutiny, the Income Tax Department found that rental income had been underreported by Rs 3 lakh, while interest income of Rs 8,000 had been reported under the wrong head. After the discrepancies were pointed out, the taxpayer accepted the mistakes and paid the additional tax. However, the assessing officer imposed a penalty of Rs 1.92 lakh under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, treating the case as “misreporting of income”. The penalty was later upheld by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

The ITAT Chennai, however, ruled that the mistakes were genuine errors made by the tax consultant and that there was no evidence of deliberate concealment or false reporting. It therefore waived the entire penalty. Does the ruling protect every taxpayer? The answer is no, say tax experts. “This ruling does not create a blanket shield. It only recognises that bona fide, inadvertent errors by a tax professional, absent any intent to conceal, may not amount to misreporting,” said Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP. According to Shanker, the defence is likely to succeed where taxpayers have made full disclosure of their income, acted in good faith and can demonstrate that the mistake was genuinely made by the tax professional. However, it is unlikely to succeed where there is suppression of facts, false particulars or deliberate concealment of income.

Echoing this view, Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co., said the ruling should not be treated as a free pass for taxpayers to avoid penalties simply by blaming their CA or consultant. “The relief has been granted in the specific facts of the case, where the taxpayer was able to substantiate that the error was a genuine professional mistake with supporting evidence. Merely blaming a tax adviser, without credible evidence, is unlikely to be enough to escape penalty,” she said. Under-reporting vs misreporting: Why the distinction matters A key issue before the tribunal was whether the case involved "under-reporting" or "misreporting" of income under Section 270A.

Shanker explained that under-reporting generally refers to a shortfall between the income reported by the taxpayer and the income ultimately assessed by the tax department. It ordinarily attracts a penalty of 50 per cent of the tax payable on the under-reported income. Misreporting, however, is treated far more seriously because it involves deliberate acts such as misrepresentation, suppression or falsification of facts. Such cases can attract a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable on the misreported income. Nayyar said the law specifically reserves the higher penalty for more serious defaults, including recording false entries, making unsupported claims or failing to disclose investments or receipts. "The element of culpability is what separates misreporting from under-reporting," she said.

Why taxpayers should still review their ITR The ruling also highlights that taxpayers remain responsible for the return filed in their name, even if it has been prepared by a professional. Experts recommend carrying out a final review before verifying the return. This includes matching income and tax credits with Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), checking income under the correct heads, and verifying deductions, exemptions, capital gains, TDS credits and bank account details. For example, a salaried taxpayer may receive interest from fixed deposits that appears in the AIS but is accidentally omitted while preparing the return. Spotting such a mismatch before filing can help avoid notices and possible disputes later.

Shanker also advised taxpayers to retain written communication and instructions shared with their tax consultant, as these records can help establish bona fide reliance if a dispute arises. What should taxpayers do if they find a mistake later? According to Shanker, taxpayers who discover an error after filing their return should act without delay. They should file a revised return under Section 139(5), wherever permitted, and pay any additional tax and interest promptly. While correcting the mistake does not automatically guarantee immunity from penalty, he said, timely compliance can significantly strengthen the taxpayer’s case by demonstrating good faith. Delaying corrective action, on the other hand, may create an adverse impression about the taxpayer's intent.