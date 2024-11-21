Premium air purifiers that will bring relief as pollution crisis gets worse

unsought distinction made stark by the toxic smog hanging over northern parts of the country. As hospitals report a surge in patient visits due to respiratory illnesses and people work and study from home, one device has become a necessity: Air purifiers. India has 39 of the world's 100 most polluted cities – anmade stark by the toxic smog hanging over northern parts of the country. As hospitals report a surge in patient visits due to respiratory illnesses and people work and study from home, one device has become a necessity: Air purifiers.

“Purifiers help reduce airborne pollutants like dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and harmful particles from smoke or industrial pollution. By maintaining cleaner indoor air, they can improve respiratory health and overall well-being,” said Dr Chandrakant Tarke, senior consultant in the department of pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Increased pollution fuels smog crisis across north India, study finds Famous air purifier brands include Dyson, Sharp, BluAir, Kent, Philips and LG. Filters, room size and noise levels are factors to consider when buying a purifier. Purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters effectively capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, helping people with allergies or asthma. Ensure the purifier's capacity matches the size of the room for optimal performance. If odours or chemical pollutants are a concern, opt for purifiers with activated carbon filters. Choose a model that is not noisy and has easily replaceable filters. "Selecting the right air purifier is vital for ensuring clean indoor air but buyers often make avoidable mistakes,” said Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Kent, which makes water and air purifiers. “At Kent, we recommend considering the purifier's coverage area to ensure it suits the room's size. Ignoring advanced filtration systems, like HEPA filters, which effectively remove allergens and fine dust, is a common error.

“Additionally, while cost is a factor, it’s important to prioritise features like energy efficiency, quiet operation, and low maintenance needs. Lastly, overlooking the importance of timely filter replacements can compromise performance,” he said. Qubo, a new entrant in the market, has a set of five smart air purifiers suitable for rooms as small as 200 sq ft. to as large as 1000 sq ft. “Our latest launches this season – the Q600 & Q1000 – are designed for much bigger rooms like large living rooms, halls. Consumers can now just get one of these instead of deploying multiple air purifiers in the same big room,” said Nikhil Rajpal, founder and chief executive officer of Qubo.

Air purifiers have different types of filtration and cleaning systems and customers must know what will serve their needs, said Ken Armstrong, air purification scientist at Dyson. "Ultraviolet light, for example, uses electromagnetic radiation to destroy bacteria, viruses, and mould but doesn’t remove dust, allergens or particles in the air. ALSO READ: How China won its deadly smog battle. Is it possible for India too? “Activated carbon filters react chemically with pollutants to clear smoke, odours and gases from the air, but alone do not filter out harmful fine particles. HEPA H13 standard filters are highly effective at capturing 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, pollen etc. Therefore, investing in air purifiers with HEPA and activated carbon filters is suggested."

Swiss group IQAir ranks New Delhi as the world's most polluted city with air quality at a "hazardous" 1,081, according to news agency Reuters. The concentration of PM2.5 – particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter that can be carried into lungs, causing deadly diseases and cardiac issues – was 130.9 times the World Health Organization's recommended levels, it said. Dyson’s latest purifiers capture 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, said Armstrong. “Air purifiers are most effective when they’re running 24/7, and since they’re running 24/7, you’re going to want one that’s quite yet effective. Noisy fans when trying to sleep or do things around the house aren’t very pleasant, after all.”