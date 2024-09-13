Canada Express Entry: 911 invitations issued in province-specific draw

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 911 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) in the latest Express Entry draw. This draw focused solely on candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required was 732. This means that candidates needed at least this score to be considered for an invitation. The PNP nomination adds 600 points to the candidate's base CRS score, which means these candidates likely had base scores of around 132 points before receiving their provincial nomination.

The draw, which took place on September 9, 2024, was numbered #313 in the Express Entry system.

What is the Provincial Nominee Program?

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is a pathway for immigration to Canada. It allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals who wish to live and work in a particular region.

Each province has its own set of streams tailored to different groups, such as skilled workers, entrepreneurs, or students. If you want to apply through a PNP, you'll need to select the province or territory where you wish to reside and apply directly to their program.

Once you've secured a nomination, you can apply for permanent residence via Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

How many candidates are in the current Express Entry pool?

The IRCC regularly updates the number of candidates in the Express Entry pool just before an invitation round. Numbers fluctuate as profiles are added, expire, or receive ITAs. Here's a breakdown of the current pool composition:

CRS score 601-1200: 125 candidates

CRS score 501-600: 11,055 candidates

CRS score 451-500: 61,210 candidates

CRS score 401-450: 52,261 candidates

CRS score 351-400: 53,137 candidates

CRS score 0-300: 5,482 candidates

In total, there are currently 207,960 candidates in the pool.

How do you apply for a Provincial Nominee Program?

If you are thinking about applying to a Canadian PNP, here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Find the right PNP for you: Research the various provinces and territories, and check each program's requirements.

2. Apply to your chosen PNP: Submit your application directly to the province or territory.

3. Receive a provincial nomination: If successful, you’ll receive a certificate that allows you to apply for permanent residence.

4. Apply for permanent residence: Once nominated, you can apply for permanent residence through IRCC. If your PNP is aligned with Express Entry, you can do this online. If not, you'll have to use a paper-based application.

What is the 'base' PNP process?

Some PNPs do not require an Express Entry profile. These are known as ‘base’ PNPs, and the process involves:

* Applying directly for a nomination.

* Once nominated, submitting your permanent residence application via the Permanent Residence Portal.

Notably, base PNP applications take longer to process compared to Express Entry applications. On average, Express Entry applications take around six months, whereas paper-based applications can take up to 18 months.

How does the Express Entry process work?

The Express Entry system is a faster and more streamlined process for those looking to move to Canada. Here's how to apply through it:

1. Create an account and submit your Express Entry profile.

2. Apply to an Express Entry-aligned PNP if you're eligible.

3. Receive a nomination through the PNP Express Entry stream.

4. Confirm your Express Entry nomination and receive an additional 600 CRS points.

5. Wait for your invitation to apply for permanent residence.

6. Apply for Canadian permanent residence via Express Entry.

Each PNP has its own way of handling applications. Some accept applications year-round, while others use an Expression of Interest (EOI) system. In some cases, provinces select candidates directly from the Express Entry pool.

How many PNPs are there in Canada?

Every province and territory in Canada, except Quebec and Nunavut, operates its own PNP, and there are more than 80 different streams across the country.

What is the Express Entry system?

Introduced in 2015, Express Entry manages applications for three key immigration programmes:

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

The system evaluates candidates based on factors such as age, language skills, work experience, and education, using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

Types of Express Entry draws

Draws within the Express Entry system can vary. Some are general, meaning they include candidates from all three programmes, while others are programme-specific, focusing on candidates from just one programme, such as CEC or FSWP.

In 2023, Canada introduced category-based draws, which target candidates with specific skills or occupations needed in the country, such as healthcare professionals or those in STEM fields.

Federal Skilled Worker Program requirements

To qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), you must meet certain requirements:

— At least one year of full-time skilled work experience.

— A minimum of a high school diploma.

— Language proficiency at a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) of Level 7 or higher.

— A score of at least 67 points on the FSW points grid, which assesses factors like language skills, education, and work experience.

The Federal Skilled Worker points system breaks down as follows:

Language skills: Up to 24 points.

Education: Maximum of 25 points.

Age: Up to 12 points (with points decreasing after age 35).

Work experience: Up to 15 points.

Arranged employment: Up to 10 points.

Adaptability: Up to 10 points for factors that help you and your family settle well in Canada.

The Express Entry system remains a critical route for individuals hoping to move to Canada, offering a transparent and organised process for immigration.