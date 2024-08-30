Canada invites 4,421 in two express entry draws: What you need to know

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently issued invitations to apply (ITAs) in the second Express Entry draw of the week. This draw focused on the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), inviting 3,300 candidates. To qualify, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 507.

Earlier in the week, IRCC conducted another draw that targeted candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). A total of 1,121 candidates were invited, each needing a minimum CRS score of 694 to be considered.

Recent trends in Express Entry draws

The frequency and focus of Express Entry draws have shifted recently. Over the past few months, IRCC has been holding multiple draws every other week. There has been a noticeable increase in the number of draws specifically for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) and Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates. This trend aligns with the department’s goal of reducing the number of temporary residents in Canada while also working towards the permanent resident admissions targets outlined in the Immigration Levels Plan for 2024-2026.

August draws

In August, IRCC held a series of draws between:

* On August 13, 763 candidates were invited in a PNP-only draw, requiring a minimum score of 690.

* On August 14, the focus shifted to CEC candidates, with 3,200 invitations issued and a minimum score of 509 needed.

* The August 15 draw was specifically for candidates with French-speaking proficiency, part of a category-based selection.

What's driving these changes?

IRCC’s recent approach appears to be focused on meeting the permanent resident targets set for the coming years. In 2024, the department aims to welcome 110,770 newcomers through Express Entry, with an increased target of 117,500 in 2025. Candidates who receive ITAs in the latter half of this year are expected to contribute towards the 2025 targets, given the six-month standard processing time for Express Entry applications.

So far in 2024, the following draws have been conducted:

Nine all-programme draws

Seven draws targeting French speakers

One draw focused on transport jobs

One draw aimed at agriculture and agri-food occupations

Two draws targeting healthcare occupations

One draw for STEM occupations

Seven PNP draws

Five CEC draws

One draw focused on trade occupations

In comparison, 2023 saw 19 all-programme draws, five PNP draws, and several draws targeting specific categories such as French speakers, healthcare, and STEM occupations. IRCC issued a total of 110,266 ITAs in 2023, a significant increase from the 45,115 invitations extended in 2022.

What happens next?

Candidates who received an ITA in the latest draw have a 60-day window to submit their applications. IRCC normally processes these applications within six months.

What can employers do?

Employers looking to recruit foreign workers might want to consider securing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or a nomination under Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). These steps can help ensure the long-term retention of employees and meet recruitment needs effectively.

What should candidates focus on?

If you’re a candidate looking to increase your chances of receiving an ITA, securing an approved job offer can be a game-changer. An approved job offer can significantly boost your CRS score, making you more likely to be invited in future draws.

What is Canada Express Entry

The Express Entry system, introduced in 2015, manages applications for three key immigration programmes: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). The system uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to evaluate candidates based on factors like age, work experience, language skills, and occupation. The higher your CRS score, the better your chances of receiving an ITA.

Types of Express Entry draws

Express Entry draws can vary in focus. Some are general, considering all candidates, while others are programme-specific, targeting candidates from specific programmes like CEC, FSWP, or FSTP. There are also category-based draws introduced in 2023, which target candidates with specific skills or attributes needed in Canada’s workforce, such as healthcare or STEM professions.

Federal skilled worker requirements

For those aiming to qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), there are specific criteria to meet. These include having at least one year of full-time skilled work experience, a high school education at minimum, and language proficiency at a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) of Level 7 or higher. Candidates must also score at least 67 points on the FSW points grid, which takes into account factors like language skills, education, and work experience.

The Federal Skilled Worker points system allocates points based on:

Language skills: Up to 24 points for proficiency in English or French, with additional points possible for a second language and your spouse’s language skills.

Education: A maximum of 25 points for your level of education.

Age: Points decrease gradually after age 35, with a maximum of 12 points available for those aged 18-35.

Professional experience: Up to 15 points based on your work history.

Arranged employment: Up to 10 points for a secured job offer in Canada.

Adaptability: Up to 10 points for factors that help you and your family settle well in Canada.