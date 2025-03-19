Canada invites 536 skilled foreign workers in latest Express Entry draw

Canada issued 536 invitations to apply (ITAs) on Monday in a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw under the Express Entry system.

To be considered, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 736 and to have created an Express Entry profile by March 12, 2025, according to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Express entry draws in March 2025

March 17: PNP draw – 536 ITAs, CRS cut-off 736

March 6: French-language proficiency draw – 4,500 ITAs, CRS cut-off 410

March 3: PNP draw – 725 ITAs, CRS cut-off 667

This was the third draw in March, following a French-language proficiency draw on March 6 and another PNP draw on March 3.

Express entry trends in 2025

So far this year, Express Entry draws have alternated between Canadian Experience Class (CEC), PNP, and French-language candidates.

There have also been larger draws, with thousands of ITAs issued. The most recent CEC draw on February 5 invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 521. The last two French-language draws, on March 6 and February 19, each invited over 4,000 candidates.

Priority categories for 2025

On February 27, IRCC announced its priority categories for 2025, adding education as a new category. The categories are:

French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social services occupations

Trade occupations

Education occupations

In the announcement, IRCC reiterated its focus on inviting candidates with Canadian experience and strong French-language skills.

What is express entry?

Express Entry is Canada's system for managing applications under three economic immigration programmes:

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

These programmes use the CRS to rank candidates based on factors such as age, occupation, education, language ability, and work experience. Candidates with higher scores have a better chance of receiving an ITA in upcoming draws.

CRS scores tend to be higher in PNP draws because provincial nominations add 600 points to a candidate’s score. Additional points may also be awarded for having family in Canada or applying with a spouse or partner.

IRCC has announced plans to remove additional CRS points for job offers under arranged employment in spring 2025.