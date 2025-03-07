Canada Express Entry: 4,500 French speakers invited to live and work

Do you speak French? If yes, then you must know that Canada is inviting candidates to live and work. Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 4,500 invitations to apply (ITAs) to candidates in a French-language proficiency draw in the Express Entry system.

To be considered for this draw, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 410 and had to have created an Express Entry candidate profile by February 11, 2025.

March 6, 2025 draw is the second of the month and follows a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw on March 3.

Canada Express Entry System

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship system for those seeking permanent residence, with candidates ranked using a points-based system awarding points for factors such as:

Education

Work experience

Language proficiency

Job offers

Express Entry draws in 2025 have largely focused on Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and PNP candidates, following IRCC's commitment to prioritising in-Canada candidates for ITAs. So far this year, there have been four PNP draws and three CEC draws.

As of March 6, 2025, IRCC has held two draws this year under Express Entry category-based selections—both for candidates with French language proficiency. Previously, the department issued 6,500 ITAs to candidates with advanced French proficiency on February 19.

Priority categories for 2025

The immigration department recently announced its priority categories for 2025, adding a category for education occupations. The 2025 priority categories are:

French-language proficiency

Healthcare and social services occupations

Trade occupations

Education occupations

Removal of CRS points for job offers

In the spring of 2025, IRCC plans to remove CRS points for job offers of arranged employment under the Express Entry system. This change will reduce some candidates' CRS scores by as much as 50 or 200 points, affecting their chances of receiving an ITA.

To meet the requirements to award CRS points under Express Entry, a job offer must be:

Full-time and non-seasonal

At least a year in duration

For a skilled job in a National Occupation Classification (NOC) Training Education Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) level 0, 1, 2, or 3

Recent (issued within the last year)

From an employer who is not an embassy, consulate, or high commission

A valid job offer must usually be supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), which an employer must apply for and receive, to prove that a Canadian worker was not available to fill the role.

If you're receiving points for an offer of employment that meets these conditions, you may be impacted by the removal of CRS points. However, CRS points from your foreign or Canadian work experience will not be affected.

Policy changes and francophone immigration

In November 2024, immigration minister Marc Miller announced that 40% of permanent residents would come from the pool of people already in Canada, as he stressed the need to “focus on those that are already here.”

From February 2025, IRCC added education as a category of Express Entry, giving teachers, early childhood educators, and special needs instructors a more direct path to permanent residence.

“By addressing labour shortages, strengthening our economy and increasing Francophone immigration, we are building a more dynamic workforce with workers and professionals from in-demand fields,” said Miller.