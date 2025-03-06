9,000 immigration frauds monthly! Asylum not a shortcut to PR, warns Canada

Even as US President Donald Trump criticises outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he calls ‘weak border policies’ that allow illegal immigration, Canada has tightened enforcement and moved to counter misinformation about study permits and the asylum system.

On Monday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said fraudulent agents were exploiting hopeful applicants. “Fraudsters take advantage of hopeful applicants with false promises, and high fees for fake services and fraudulent applications. Fraud isn’t just about scams — providing false information or submitting fake documents in an immigration or citizenship application is illegal and carries serious consequences.”

He said, "In 2024, officials investigated over 9,000 suspected cases of immigration fraud each month, leading to thousands of application rejections and bans on tens of thousands of individuals from entering Canada. We introduced tougher penalties, including fines of up to $1.5 million, for dishonest immigration representatives who help their clients with fraudulent applications. We also took action to reduce fraud in the Express Entry system by removing the incentive to illegally buy or sell labour market impact assessments in the hopes of having better chances of being selected to come to Canada as a permanent resident.

In addition, we are working to stop misinformation about the international study permits and application process and Canada’s asylum system. This is about providing accurate information about Canada’s immigration system to people around the world and helping prevent the exploitation of those seeking to come here".

“March is Fraud Prevention Month, a time to address the harms caused by immigration fraud both to people seeking a new life in Canada and to the integrity of our immigration system", he said.

The government has also taken steps to counter misleading claims about international student permits and asylum procedures. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) clarified on its website that claiming asylum is not a shortcut to Canadian residency. It stated, “We do not automatically accept asylum claims. All claimants are subject to rigorous screening.” It warned that a false asylum claim could result in a permanent ban for the claimant and their family.

Rise in asylum claims from India

There has been a surge in asylum claims from Indian nationals, particularly students. In 2024, Indian nationals accounted for 32,375 claims—about 19% of the total 172,255, both record figures. This was a sharp rise from 2023, when 11,265 Indian claims made up about 7.9% of the total 143,360 claims. In 2015, the year Trudeau’s government took office, Indians made just 380 claims out of 16,050.

The Indian government has raised concerns that the system is being misused by pro-Khalistan elements. In September, a senior official told the Hindustan Times that some young people joined protests outside Indian missions in Canada, took selfies, and left within minutes, suggesting the events were being used to bolster asylum claims.

Miller also warned applicants to be cautious when seeking immigration advice. "Only authorised representatives—licensed immigration consultants, lawyers or notaries—can legally charge fees for their services. And remember, all the information and forms needed to apply are available for free on the official IRCC website", Miller said in a press statement.

New immigration rules

In February 2024, Canada introduced stricter immigration rules allowing officials to cancel temporary resident documents, including electronic travel authorisations (eTAs), work permits, study permits, and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

IRCC said, "Canada welcomes individuals from countries all over the world seeking to visit, work and study. Foreign nationals who have been permitted entry to Canada on a temporary basis as a visitor, worker, or student are considered temporary residents. All temporary residents must comply with admissibility and eligibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Regulations."

Renée LeBlanc Proctor, spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marc Miller, said, “Canada is aware of increased exploitation of temporary resident visas, including student permits. This has escalated due to organised smuggling networks and global migration crises.”

Students without proper residency documents or those staying in Canada illegally may be affected by these new measures.

Impact on Indian students

Akshay Chaturvedi, CEO of Leverage Edu, told Business Standard that applications to Canadian universities dropped by nearly 50% in 2024 compared to 2023.

However, he added that Canada’s need for skilled young talent remains, and he expects applications to rebound in the coming years.

IRCC data shows that 189,070 study permits were issued to Indian students in 2024, down from 278,110 in 2023—a 32% decline. Despite this drop, Indian students still made up 36% of the total 518,125 permits issued in 2024. The overall number also fell from 681,390 in 2023, when Indian students comprised nearly 41% of the total.

The long-term trend, however, shows a significant increase. In 2015, Canada issued 219,030 study permits, of which Indian students received 31,920 or 14.5%.

Concerns over documentation requests

In November 2023, Indian students—Canada’s largest group of international learners—received emails requesting resubmission of study permits, visas, and academic records. Some students with valid visas for up to two more years also received these notifications, leading to confusion and concern.

IRCC told Business Standard these requests were part of a standard process. “Since 2015, the Canadian government has required most post-secondary designated learning institutions to report twice-yearly on the enrolment status of their international students through the international student compliance regime,” the department said.

It clarified that compliance checks involve institutions, not students directly. However, in some cases, students may be asked to provide transcripts or other documents to confirm their enrolment.

On whether Indian students were being targeted, IRCC said, “Since India is the top source of international students in Canada, it is reasonably likely that a higher number were sent to Indian nationals.”