Canada pension fund to boost India investments after portfolio tops $22 bn

Canada’s largest pension fund will further boost its investments in India, where it has tripled assets under management over the last five years to about $22 billion, its top executive said.

The Toronto-based fund would focus on “real assets such as energy, infrastructure and real estate, where there is opportunity to invest at scale,” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in a media briefing in Mumbai on Wednesday. The firm’s net assets in India stood at around C$30 billion ($22 billion) as of end June, up from C$10 billion in 2020.

Graham said India’s economic growth rate and strong public markets are some of the “positive factors” going well for the country now. Global asset managers from KKR & Co. to Blackstone Inc. are ramping up investments in India, reflecting a big reordering of capital flows as investors look beyond China.