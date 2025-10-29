Home / Finance / Personal Finance / World Savings Day: Are you investing enough to meet your financial goals?

World Savings Day: Are you investing enough to meet your financial goals?

Do financial planning to determine whether you are investing enough to meet your goals

Money, finance
premium
Social media fuels lifestyle pressure by showcasing others’ lavish travels, homes, and cars. It prompts people to spend to avoid FOMO (fear of missing out).
Sanjay Kumar Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
October 30 is celebrated as World Savings Day. It offers a timely opportunity to pause and assess whether one is saving adequately for future goals.
 
Why has saving become difficult 
Social media fuels lifestyle pressure by showcasing others’ lavish travels, homes, and cars. It prompts people to spend to avoid FOMO (fear of missing out).
 
Social norms have altered as well. “Earlier, saving was a virtue. Now, spending, and not saving, has become the new normal,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Also Read

Premium

Vehicle ownership transfer: Hand over only after submitting Form 29

Premium

Bank nomination rules amended to align with will, avoid disputes

Premium

Buy Now, Pay Later: Limit instalments to 10-15% of income, restrict usage

Tackling festive debt hangover: Repay high-rate loans on priority

Premium

MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

 
E-commerce and quick commerce platforms encourage impulsive spending, while easy digital credit and EMI options lower the barriers to borrowing. Some struggle to save due to income constraints. “Income levels for many young earners have not risen significantly. On the other hand, the cost of living, especially rent, has risen sharply in major cities,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.
 
Why start early 
Starting early helps form the saving habit and makes it easier to save more as income rises. Early savers also benefit from compounding. “Time is the most important variable in compounding. If you delay by even five or 10 years, you may need to save a much bigger amount to build an equal corpus,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. 
 
Beginning early fosters patience. “The power of compounding becomes visible only after 12–15 years. A person who has begun to save early is more likely to develop the discipline to invest and wait,” says Pandya.
 
Build an emergency fund 
Unexpected events — accidents, job losses, or medical crises — can force people into borrowing in the absence of an emergency corpus. “An emergency fund also allows investors to participate in more volatile assets (like equities) without having to depend on them during a crisis,” says Dhawan. Maintaining this buffer allows the compounding in long-term portfolios to continue undisturbed.
 
The size of the emergency corpus should vary by family structure and income stability. “For dual-income households, six to eight months’ expenses may suffice. A self-employed person may need 12–18 months of savings,” says Raghaw.
 
Keep one month’s expenses in a savings account and the remainder in a sweep fixed deposit account, liquid funds, or arbitrage funds.
 
How much should you save 
A broad thumb rule is to save 30 per cent of take-home salary. “The right percentage should be determined by listing one’s financial goals and then working backwards to see how much saving is needed,” says Dhawan.
 
Young earners with high incomes and few responsibilities can save more than 30 per cent, while those with low salaries and high expenses may save less. The savings rate may decline as responsibilities grow but should not dip below 10 per cent. Once responsibilities like children’s education are met, one should endeavour to save more.
 
Tips to become a regular saver 
Saving before spending is crucial. “Maintain two bank accounts — one for investments and one for expenses. Your salary should flow into the investment account. Once investment has been made, the balance can be shifted to the expense account,” says Dhawan.
 
Automate savings to inculcate discipline. “Automating savings removes dependency on memory, willpower, or emotion,” says Pandya.
 
Budget for fixed and discretionary expenses, along with a small “joy budget” of 5–10 per cent, to prevent overspending later due to a feeling of deprivation. 
 
Mistakes to avoid 
Delaying the start of saving is a common mistake, as is waiting to accumulate a large amount before starting to save. People also overestimate future income growth.
 
Another mistake is assuming that the SIPs they run are sufficient. “Financial planning can reveal the gap and determine exactly how much they need to save to hit their goals,” says Raghaw.
 
Tips for first-time earners
  • Avoid the urge for instant gratification
  • Appreciate financial constraints; prioritise among multiple spending goals
  • Avoid the habit of taking credit to spend
  • Manage risk by purchasing independent health and term insurance

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Post-GST, India wants bigger cars: 79% buyers upgrade, EV curiosity soars

Commercial deals drive record $64 bn realty investments in Asia-Pacific

Explained: Cabinet clears 8th Pay Commission terms; pay hike likely by 2026

Foreign investments in Indian realty plunge 88% as domestic funds take lead

Women car buyers get better loan deals: Up to 0.8% lower rates, 90% funding

Topics :Finance NewsYour moneyPersonal Finance

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story