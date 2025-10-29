Foreign investments in Indian realty plunge 88% as domestic funds take lead

Institutional investments in Indian real estate totaled $1.76 billion in Q3 2025, down slightly by 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but up 83% year-on-year (YoY). The composition of investors, however, showed a decisive structural shift — foreign investment share fell to just 8%, its lowest in four years, while India-dedicated domestic funds accounted for more than half of all inflows.

Foreign Capital Retreats Amid Global Volatility

Foreign investments dropped precipitously to $140.69 million in Q3 2025, compared with $1.19 billion in Q2 2025, marking an 88% QoQ decline and 68% YoY fall. Their share in total institutional inflows fell from 66% in Q2 2025 and 46% in Q3 2024 to just 8% this quarter.

Note: Co-investment refers to joint funding by foreign and domestic investors. Domestic Investors Take Center Stage In contrast, India-focused institutional investors — including real estate funds, domestic financial institutions, and sovereign-backed entities — increased their participation by 166% quarter-on-quarter and 115% year-on-year, investing $892.22 million in Q3 2025. Their share in overall institutional investments rose to 51%, from 19% in the previous quarter and 43% in Q3 2024, the highest ever quarterly contribution from domestic investors. This trend reflects rising confidence among local investors in India’s economic stability and the long-term potential of its real estate market, particularly across the commercial, warehousing, and premium residential segments.

“Domestic investors are now driving India’s real estate capital flows. Their growing role highlights the sector’s financial maturity and the shift toward self-sustaining growth,” said Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian, in the company’s latest quarterly report. Co-Investments Surge as Foreign Funds Partner Locals The co-investment model — where foreign investors partner with domestic institutions or developers — has emerged as a preferred structure amid global volatility. In Q3 2025, co-investment inflows rose to $726.58 million, up 173% quarter-on-quarter and a massive 562% year-on-year, accounting for 41% of total institutional inflows compared to just 15% in the prior quarter.

This hybrid approach allows foreign funds to share risk, leverage local expertise, and maintain exposure to Indian assets while navigating global macro headwinds. “Foreign investors are not abandoning India — they’re simply becoming more collaborative,” said Rao. “Co-investment partnerships are bridging the confidence gap and anchoring foreign capital in domestic structures.” Key points: Foreign investment share: down to 8% (4-year low)

Domestic investment share: 51% (up 115% YoY)

Co-investments: up 562% YoY

Total inflows: $1.76 billion (+83% YoY)

Commercial sector: still dominant with 79% share of total institutional inflows Where is money going? The commercial sector accounted for the largest share of investments (79%), surpassing its earlier record of 61% in the last quarter and 71% in the same quarter a year ago. In terms of value, investments soared to nearly USD 1.4 Bn, registering a robust annual growth of 104%.