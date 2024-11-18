Canada raises work hours to 24 for Indian, other foreign students

Canada has raised the weekly off-campus work limit for international students from 20 to 24 hours, effective November 8, 2024. This change will impact students already in the country, allowing them to work more while continuing their studies.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, explained the change, saying, "The new cap strikes a balance between allowing students to gain work experience and ensuring they can concentrate on their studies."

Who is eligible for off-campus work?

Not every international student will be able to work off-campus. To qualify without needing a separate work permit, students must meet several conditions:

Full-time enrolment at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI): This includes post-secondary academic, vocational, or professional programs.

Study program type: Only students enrolled in programmes that lead to a degree, diploma, or certificate, and last at least six months, can work off-campus. This also includes vocational training at the secondary level in Quebec.

Valid study permit: The study permit must allow off-campus work.

Social Insurance Number (SIN): Students need to apply for a SIN before starting work.

If a student does not meet these conditions, they are prohibited from working off-campus.

How many hours are considered full-time work?

The Canadian immigration website clarifies that there is no set number of hours per week that counts as "full-time" work. However, students can work up to 24 hours per week when their program does not have scheduled breaks. Exceeding this limit will violate the terms of the study permit, potentially jeopardising their future work or study permit applications.

Who cannot work off-campus?

There are a few categories of students who cannot work off-campus without a separate work permit:

Students whose study permit explicitly states they cannot work off-campus.

Students enrolled in an English or French as a second language (ESL/FSL) program.

Students taking only general interest courses.

Students taking courses required to be accepted into a full-time program.

Students whose study circumstances change and they no longer meet the eligibility requirements.

If a student’s study situation changes, they may be able to change the conditions of their study permit, but this depends on whether they enrol in a program that allows off-campus work.

Changes following the Covid-19 pandemic

Before the pandemic, international students were allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during academic sessions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, a temporary policy allowed students to exceed this limit, but that provision ended on April 30, 2024.

Recent immigration changes in Canada

Canada has been making several changes to its immigration policies. Alongside this new work limit for international students, the country has introduced measures related to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program and even discontinued the Student Direct Stream (SDS) scheme. These changes reflect Canada's ongoing effort to manage its foreign student population and align immigration rules with broader labour market needs.

Inflation: Another challenge for students

Along with the work cap, Indian students in Canada are dealing with rising inflation. As of October 2024, Canada’s inflation rate stood at 2%, down from the four-decade high of 8.1% in June 2022, according to official data. Despite the decrease, living costs remain elevated, particularly in areas like housing and food.

Food prices: In October 2024, food prices increased by 2.8% year-on-year, with fresh vegetables rising by 2.2%. This continues to strain budgets for students, who are already managing tight finances.

Housing costs: Rent and shelter costs rose by 4.9% year-on-year in July 2024, with major cities like Toronto and Vancouver being particularly affected.

Fuel and energy: The fluctuation in energy prices has left students uncertain about how to manage their expenses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is also under pressure from the public due to the rising cost of living. This affects not only Canadian citizens but also international students, who are struggling to find affordable housing and cover their living costs. In response, the Canadian government imposed a cap on the number of international student visas, projecting fewer than 300,000 permits this year compared to approximately 437,000 last year.

However, with provisions like part-time work, students can better manage their expenses. The minimum wage (varies from province to province) per hour in Canada is:

Ontario: As of 2024, the minimum wage is CAD 17.20 per hour

Alberta: The minimum wage remains at CAD 15.00 per hour.

British Columbia: The minimum wage is CAD 17.40 per hour

Manitoba: The minimum wage is CAD 15.80 per hour

Nunavut: The highest minimum wage in the country, at CAD 19.00 per hour as of January 1, 2024.