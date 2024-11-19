India top source of international students in US; China, South Korea follow

For the first time in 15 years, Indian students have outnumbered all other international students in the United States, comprising 29.4% of the total international student body, according to the Open Doors Report 2024, released on Monday. With 331,602 Indian students enrolled during the 2023-24 academic year, India has overtaken China as the top source of international students in the US.

India's growing presence in the US

This milestone comes after a 23% increase from the previous academic year when the number of Indian students stood at 268,923.

"India is now the leading country of origin for international students in the United States, with over 3,31,602 students studying in the United States," according to a note shared by the US Embassy on the Open Doors Report 2024.

"The number of Indian students is at an all-time high," the note read.

The Open Doors Report, an annual study on international education, shows that China, which held the top position for the past 15 years, follows with 277,398 students, while South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan round out the top five, with respective numbers of 43,149, 28,998, and 23,157 students.

More From This Section

Rising graduate enrolments and shifts in academic levels

Indian students also dominated in graduate enrolments (master's and PhD levels) in the US for the second consecutive year, with a 19% increase to reach 196,567 students. Undergraduate Indian students grew by 13%, reaching 36,053, while non-degree students dropped by 28% to 1,426, according to the report.

The release of the Open Doors Report marks the beginning of International Education Week (IEW), which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

Key numbers in international student trends

Total international students: Reached 1,126,690 in 2023-24, up by 7% from the prior year.

2019-20: 1,075,496

2020-21: 914,095 (-15.0%)

2021-22: 948,519 (+3.8%)

2022-23: 1,057,188 (+11.5%)

2023-24: 1,126,690 (+6.6%)

New enrolments: 298,705 new students, a slight increase of 0.1% from last year.

Where Indian students are studying and what they're studying

California remains the top state hosting international students, with 140,858 students (a 1.8% rise), followed by New York with 135,813 (up by 7.1%) and Texas with 89,546 (up by 10.9%). Massachusetts and Illinois also host large numbers, with 82,306 and 62,299 students, respectively.

Popular fields of study among international students reflect a strong inclination towards STEM:

Math and computer science: Now at 24.9% of enrolments, marking a 16.9% growth.

Engineering: At 18.7%, growing by 3.6%.

Business and management: Making up 14.2%, with a slight increase of 1.6%.

How are international students funding their studies?

The primary sources of funding for international students in the US, as noted in the report, are:

Personal and family funds: 54.5%

Current employment: 21.8%

US college or university funding: 19.0%

This funding breakdown highlights the reliance on personal resources, though a notable portion of students benefit from employment and university-based financial support.