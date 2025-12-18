Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates in Dec start at 7.45%: Check best offer of lenders

Car loan rates in Dec start at 7.45%: Check best offer of lenders

State-owned lenders are lead year-end financing deals by slashing interest costs to attract customers

car loan
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
 
Car loan interest rates in December remain competitive, with public-sector banks offering some of the lowest starting rates. Private banks and non-bank lenders price loans higher but offer faster approvals and flexible features, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
 

Public-sector banks

 
Several government-owned banks are offering car loans below 7.60 per cent per annum, making them the most affordable option for cost-conscious borrowers with strong credit profiles.
 
Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are offering starting rates of 7.45 per cent, translating into an EMI of about Rs 10,007 on a Rs 5 lakh loan for five years. Punjab National Bank follows closely with rates beginning at 7.55 per cent, while Union Bank of India and Bank of India are offering loans from around 7.60 per cent.
 
Some banks are also using fee waivers as a year-end incentive. Canara Bank is offering a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees till December 31, 2025, while Central Bank of India has announced zero processing fees till March 31, 2026, according to Paisabazaar.
 

Processing fees can change the overall cost

 
While interest rates draw the most attention, processing fees can significantly affect the total borrowing cost. Public-sector banks generally charge lower fees, often capped between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500. UCO Bank, for instance, does not charge processing fees on car loans, including electric vehicles.
 
In contrast, private banks and NBFCs tend to charge higher fees. ICICI Bank is levying processing charges of up to 2 per cent of the loan amount, while HDFC Bank’s fees go up to 0.5 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com.
 

Private banks

 
Private banks are offering car loans at higher starting rates but often compensate with quicker approvals and digital processes. HDFC Bank’s car loan rates start at 8.20 per cent, while ICICI Bank’s begin at 8.50 per cent. IDFC First Bank is pricing car loans from 9.99 per cent, with EMIs starting above Rs 10,600 for a Rs 5 lakh loan.
 

What borrowers should keep in mind

 
Before finalising a car loan, borrowers should look beyond the headline rate. Key factors to compare include:
 
  • Interest rate range applicable to their credit score
  • Processing fees and ongoing offers or waivers
  • EMI affordability over the chosen tenure
 

Additional concessions for existing customers

 
Rates and charges are as of December 17 and are subject to change, according to Paisabazaar.com. Borrowers are advised to compare multiple lenders and negotiate where possible to secure the most suitable deal.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India set for Higher-Ed boom: 560,000 students, $113 bn forex saved by 2040

Startups that won India's attention in 2025: Dream11 tops, Zepto,OYO follow

Family floater vs individual health plan: What works best for your family

Before you fly out: How to choose the right international travel insurance

Income Tax dept emails flag cash deposits, property deals: What to do

Topics :car loanBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story