Car loan rates in Dec start at 7.45%: Check best offer of lenders

Car loan interest rates in December remain competitive, with public-sector banks offering some of the lowest starting rates. Private banks and non-bank lenders price loans higher but offer faster approvals and flexible features, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.

Public-sector banks

Several government-owned banks are offering car loans below 7.60 per cent per annum, making them the most affordable option for cost-conscious borrowers with strong credit profiles.

Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra are offering starting rates of 7.45 per cent, translating into an EMI of about Rs 10,007 on a Rs 5 lakh loan for five years. Punjab National Bank follows closely with rates beginning at 7.55 per cent, while Union Bank of India and Bank of India are offering loans from around 7.60 per cent.

Some banks are also using fee waivers as a year-end incentive. Canara Bank is offering a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees till December 31, 2025, while Central Bank of India has announced zero processing fees till March 31, 2026, according to Paisabazaar. Processing fees can change the overall cost While interest rates draw the most attention, processing fees can significantly affect the total borrowing cost. Public-sector banks generally charge lower fees, often capped between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500. UCO Bank, for instance, does not charge processing fees on car loans, including electric vehicles. In contrast, private banks and NBFCs tend to charge higher fees. ICICI Bank is levying processing charges of up to 2 per cent of the loan amount, while HDFC Bank’s fees go up to 0.5 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com.