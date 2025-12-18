Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Startups that won India's attention in 2025: Dream11 tops, Zepto,OYO follow

Startups that won India's attention in 2025: Dream11 tops, Zepto,OYO follow

Dream11 tops Wizikey's Newsmakers 2025 list as India's most visible startup; Zepto and OYO complete the top three

Dream11
Dream11 serves as the official fantasy partner of the Caribbean Premier League and the title sponsor of Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition. Photo Shutterstock
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a year where India’s startups battled funding winter fatigue, sharpened business models and chased profitability, Dream11 has emerged as India’s most visible startup of 2025, topping Wizikey’s annual Newsmakers – Top Startups in India list. The fantasy-gaming giant took the No. 1 spot backed by sheer media dominance — a NewsScore of 77.03, drawn from 32,500+ news items, 21,000+ headlines, and a staggering 19.88 billion cumulative reach.
 
The report, produced by global AI-driven media intelligence platform Wizikey, ranks the Hottest 500 startups using its proprietary visibility metric, NewsScore, after analysing 300 million+ media data points, 1,700 brands, and news from 400,000 digital publications between January and November 2025.
 
Gaming, Quick Commerce and Hospitality Shape India’s Media Mindshare
 
Dream11, long a heavyweight in India’s gaming ecosystem, continued to command consumer and regulatory attention, from IPL partnerships to the evolving conversation around online gaming norms.
 
Zepto, ranked No. 2 (NewsScore 73.71), reinforced quick-commerce as India’s most relentless battleground. The 10-minute delivery startup generated 21,600 news items, 4,400+ headlines, and one of the highest media reaches at 26.3 billion, underscoring the category’s mass relevance and investor confidence.
 
OYO, which holds No. 3 (NewsScore 69.87), sustained its visibility through expansion moves, debt restructuring updates, and the ongoing recovery of India’s hospitality sector. The company drove 11,800+ news mentions, 4,400+ headlines, and a 23.2 billion cumulative reach.
 
Top 10 Startups in India 2025 (Wizikey NewsScore)
 
1. Dream11
2. Zepto
3. OYO
4. Zerodha
5. Rapido
6. Meesho
7. Razorpay
8. Lava International
9. boAt Lifestyle
10. ACKO
 
 “The Newsmakers 2025 list reinforces a simple truth: in a noisy market, the brands that win are those that treat communications as a system, not an afterthought. Dream11, Zepto and OYO are very different businesses, but they share the same pattern – consistent storytelling, clear context and the ability to show up in the news cycle with intent," said Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder, Wizikey.
 
The Newsmakers 2025 – Top Startups in India report also reveals structural shifts in India’s startup landscape. The leadership of Dream11 and Zepto indicates that high-frequency, daily- use categories such as fantasy gaming and instant groceries now command a disproportionate share of consumer-tech mindshare. The presence of Zerodha, Razorpay and ACKO in the top ten underscores how retail investing, digital payments and new-age insurance remain central to India’s financialisation journey, with news evolving from funding stories to deeper conversations around regulation, governance and infrastructure. 
 
Meanwhile, Lava International and boat Lifestyle signal how “Made in India” devices and aspirational, value-driven consumer brands have firmly entered the visibility big league, shaping narratives on affordability, design and local manufacturing rather than staying at the margins of the startup story. Across these categories, a common pattern emerges: companies that combine strong execution with clear, data-backed narrative design show up more consistently in the news and build more durable visibility.
 
“We’ve moved past the era where founders waited for visibility. Today’s resilient companies treat visibility as a muscle — built through product launches, partnerships, funding moves and culture stories. The Wizikey NewsScore quantifies this muscle," said Bhargava.
 
Dream11’s pole position, Zepto’s surge, and OYO’s sustained presence highlight a startup ecosystem where:
 
  • daily-use digital services
  • convenience-driven consumer behaviour
  • and scalable, defensible business models

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Family floater vs individual health plan: What works best for your family

Before you fly out: How to choose the right international travel insurance

Income Tax dept emails flag cash deposits, property deals: What to do

IBM leases space at Bengaluru's Embassy Golflinks for ₹2.4 cr monthly rent

Premium

Silver outlook for 2026: Demand drivers, supply limits may support prices

Topics :Dream11year ender 2025

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story