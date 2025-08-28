Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Check latest bank deals, estimated repayments

Most Indians take loans to buy cars and even a small difference in rates can change their monthly repayments. According to the latest data from Paisabazaar.com, several public sector banks are offering car loans at rates below 8 per cent to make repayments more affordable.

Best car loan rates right now

UCO Bank offers the most competitive starting rate at 7.60 per cent, translating into the lowest equated monthly instalment (EMI) of Rs 10,043. Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab & Sind Bank have rates in the 7.80–7.85 per cent bracket, keeping monthly repayments just above Rs 10,067 for a Rs 5 lakh loan.

At these levels, car loans are cheaper than many personal loans. NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.70 10,174 - 11,047 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025) Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 0.50% (Rs 5,000) State Bank of India 8.90-9.90 10,355 - 10,599 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500 IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 Rs 2,500 (Zero processing fee till 30.09.2025) Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000) Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000) ICICI Bank 9.10 onwards 10,403 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000) Karnataka Bank 8.95-11.64 10,367 - 11,031 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500 Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,000 IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000) *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 20th August 2025. Source: Paisabazaar.com

EMI snapshot For a Rs 5-lakh loan with a tenure of five years, here’s how the math works out: At 7.60 per cent, EMI is about Rs 10,043 per month

At 7.70 per cent, EMI rises slightly to Rs 10,067 per month

At 7.80 per cent, EMI is around Rs 10,090 per month Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool Loans priced closer to 12 per cent push EMI beyond Rs 11,000. A gap of nearly Rs 1,000 per month can make a material difference in affordability. Processing fee waivers add to savings While interest rates matter most, borrowers should also check the processing fee. Canara Bank is offering a 100 per cent waiver until 30 September 2025 under its retail loan festival, while IDBI Bank has announced zero processing fee until the same date.