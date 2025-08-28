Turn ₹10,000 SIPs into ₹9 lakh in 5 years: Top 5 Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Looking for a high-growth, moderate-risk investment strategy that's more stable than pure equity yet more rewarding than pure debt? Here's how a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in certain aggressive hybrid funds could potentially grow to over ₹9 lakh in just five years.

What are Aggressive Hybrid Funds?

Aggressive hybrid funds are mutual fund schemes that typically allocate 65% to 80% of assets in equities and the rest in debt instruments. Think of them as a smart mix of growth and stability, with built-in rebalancing that adjusts equity-debt exposure automatically. Long-term gains enjoy equity-like taxation, making these funds tax-efficient as well.

SIP Growth: ₹10,000 Monthly → Over ₹9 Lakh Returns are for direct plans. Source: Value Research Value Research decodes each of these five best-performing aggressive hybrid funds. #5 Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Five-year SIP returns: 18.36 per cent Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,811 crore Expense ratio: 0.47 per cent Top 5 stock holdings Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.53 lakh According to Value Research, a ₹10,000 SIP invested consistently over five years in these aggressive hybrid funds could have grown to over ₹9 lakh.These results imply annualized returns north of 20%, highlighting the potency of disciplined investing in blended equity-debt funds.

Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Source: Value Research #4 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Five-year SIP returns: 18.45 per cent Assets under management (AUM): Rs 2,994 crore Expense ratio: 0.40 per cent Source: Value Research Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.56 lakh #3 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund (Direct plan) Five-year SIP returns: 19.17 per cent Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,258 crore Expense ratio: 0.86 per cent Top 5 stock holdings Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh

Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund. Source Value Research #2 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Five-year SIP returns: 19.96 per cent Assets under management (AUM): Rs 841 crore Expense ratio: 0.60 per cent JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Top 5 stock holdings Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh #1 ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund (Direct plan) Five-year SIP returns: 20.76 per cent Assets under management (AUM): Rs 44,605 crore Expense ratio: 0.96 per cent Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 10.11 lakh