Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Turn ₹10,000 SIPs into ₹9 lakh in 5 years: Top 5 Aggressive Hybrid Funds

Turn ₹10,000 SIPs into ₹9 lakh in 5 years: Top 5 Aggressive Hybrid Funds

These funds typically invest 65-80 per cent of their assets in equities for long-term, inflation-beating returns, while the rest is invested in debt for stability.

hybrid funds
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Looking for a high-growth, moderate-risk investment strategy that's more stable than pure equity yet more rewarding than pure debt? Here's how a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in certain aggressive hybrid funds could potentially grow to over ₹9 lakh in just five years.
 
What are Aggressive Hybrid Funds?
 
Aggressive hybrid funds are mutual fund schemes that typically allocate 65% to 80% of assets in equities and the rest in debt instruments. Think of them as a smart mix of growth and stability, with built-in rebalancing that adjusts equity-debt exposure automatically. Long-term gains enjoy equity-like taxation, making these funds tax-efficient as well.
 
SIP Growth: ₹10,000 Monthly → Over ₹9 Lakh
 
According to Value Research, a ₹10,000 SIP invested consistently over five years in these aggressive hybrid funds could have grown to over ₹9 lakh.   
Returns are for direct plans. Source: Value Research
These results imply annualized returns north of 20%, highlighting the potency of disciplined investing in blended equity-debt funds. 
Value Research decodes each of these five best-performing aggressive hybrid funds.
 
#5 Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 18.36 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,811 crore
Expense ratio: 0.47 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.53 lakh  Top 5 stock holdings 
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan) Source: Value Research
 
#4 Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 18.45 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 2,994 crore
Expense ratio: 0.40 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.56 lakh 
Source: Value Research
 
#3 Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 19.17 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 1,258 crore
Expense ratio: 0.86 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh 
Top 5 stock holdings
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund. Source Value Research
 
#2 JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 19.96 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 841 crore
Expense ratio: 0.60 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 9.74 lakh 
JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Direct plan)
  Top 5 stock holdings
 
#1 ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund (Direct plan)
Five-year SIP returns: 20.76 per cent
Assets under management (AUM): Rs 44,605 crore
Expense ratio: 0.96 per cent
Value of a Rs 10,000 SIP after five years: Rs 10.11 lakh
 
Top five stock holdings 
ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund (Direct plan)
 
Why Aggressive Hybrid Funds Appeal Now
 
Market Uncertainty Requires Balance
With volatility ahead, this mix helps smooth volatility without sacrificing growth.
 
Tax Advantage
Gains are treated as equity for taxation — just 10% over ₹1 lakh for long-term holders — making them tax-friendly.
 
Built-in Rebalancing & Stability
Debt exposure cushions drawdowns, as seen during recent market corrections, where aggressive hybrids dropped just ~8% compared to ~13% for flexi-cap funds.
 
Growing Popularity
Investors are responding—assets under management in aggressive hybrid funds jumped 12% year-on-year to ₹2.26 lakh crore by April 2025
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹1 cr in retirement? How it can become ₹2.75 cr while you keep spending

Premium

Invest to boost portfolio resilience amid current bout of uncertainty

The tax bite on jackpots: What lottery and game show winners must know?

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

Topics :Hybrid funds

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story