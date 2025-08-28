Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Actor Sonu Sood sells Mahalaxmi flat for ₹8.1 cr; bought at ₹5.2 cr in 2012

Actor Sonu Sood sells Mahalaxmi flat for ₹8.1 cr; bought at ₹5.2 cr in 2012



Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
India actor Sonu Sood sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online property portal squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in August 2025.
 
According to property registration documents, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of  1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 1,497 sq ft. The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. 
 
Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore.
 
The Lokhandwala Minerva Mahalaxmi project offers luxury 4 BHK apartments with prices starting at ₹10.03 crore for a 2,019 sq. ft. unit. A slightly larger 2,058 sq. ft. 4 BHK is priced at ₹10.23 crore, while the 2,136 sq. ft. 4 BHK apartment comes in at ₹10.62 crore.
 
Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. Strategically positioned, Mahalaxmi offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and businesspeople. The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.
 
Lokhandwala Minerva Mahalaxmi is a lavish Residential skyscraper in Mahalaxmi, an upscale locality in South Mumbai. Developed by Lokhandwala Kataria Construction, this project spans 1.95 acres and consists of 372  3 to 4 BHK flats measuring from 2019 to 2136 square feet. 
 
In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career through his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.
 

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

