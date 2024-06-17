Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CBIC campaign against frauds: Know how to protect yourself from fraud

CBIC campaign against frauds: Know how to protect yourself from fraud

The CBIC also advised the public to take measures to safeguard themselves from becoming victims of scams

fraud
Criminals are continually innovating, which means that fraud and its associated costs represent evolving threats that cannot be easily mitigated. Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday issued a cautionary alert to the public, urging vigilance against fraudulent activities carried out in the name of Indian Customs. This warning follows several incidents where individuals have been duped by fraudsters posing as representatives of Indian Customs.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tactics used by fraudsters
 
The CBIC has revealed that fraudsters often pose as Indian Customs officials and claim that the victim has outstanding dues or fines. The fraudsters then demand payment through various means, including online transactions or cash deposits. These scams are primarily executed using digital methods like phone calls or SMS, aiming to extract money by instilling fear of immediate penal actions.
 
In a statement, the CBIC noted that various incidents have come to light through news portals and social media platforms, highlighting fraudulent individuals posing as Indian Customs officers and cheating the public out of their hard-earned money across the country.
 
Campaign launched by CBIC to spread awareness
 
The CBIC has launched a public awareness campaign to combat these fraudulent activities. The campaign aims to educate the public on recognising the modus operandi of fraudsters and avoiding their schemes. The CBIC is using a multi-modal awareness campaign that includes newspaper advertisements, SMS and emails to the general public, and social media campaigns to spread awareness.
 
How to protect yourself from fraud
 
The CBIC has also issued an advisory outlining steps the public can take to avoid falling victim to these fraudulent activities:
 
Verify the authenticity of any calls or messages: Before taking any action, verify the authenticity of any calls or messages claiming to be from Indian Customs. All official communications from Indian Customs include a Document Identification Number (DIN), which can be verified on the CBIC’s official website.
 
Be cautious of suspicious calls: Be cautious of any calls or messages that seem suspicious or unusual.
 
Do not make any payments: Do not make any payments to anyone claiming to be from Indian Customs without verifying their authenticity.
 
Report suspicious activities: Report any suspicious activities or fraudulent calls to the CBIC or local authorities.

Also Read

IMD issues 'red alert' for North India, 'yellow' alert for Ladakh, Himachal

As temperature crosses 47 degree Celsius, IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi

IMD issues severe heatwave alert for Delhi; predicts rainfall in North-East

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

CBIC unveils new draft, set to replace 8-decade old central excise regime

47% Indians faced financial fraud in 3 yrs; credit card, OTP scams top list

PM Modi to release 'PM Kisan' 17th instalment on June 18: Check details

Mutual Fund SIP vs Lump Sum investment: Which is better investment option?

Soon, Indians may travel to Russia visa-free: Here's what you need to know

Fintech to switch on reset button as self-regulatory mechanism comes in

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :frauds

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story