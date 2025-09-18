CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

The CBIC has notified changes to the annual GST return form GSTR-9, making the reporting of Input Tax Credit (ITC) more comprehensive.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on September 17 notified changes to the Central GST (CGST) rules, which will come into effect on September 22 and apply to annual returns filed for the 2024-25 fiscal.
GST registered Taxpayers with aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has revamped the annual GST return (Form GSTR-9).
"Revised structure of form makes it far more detailed, with new tables covering reversals under Rules 37, 37A, 38, 42 and 43, re-claims in subsequent years, transitional credits, import-related ITC, and auto-populated mismatches," Mohan said.
Professionals and corporates will need to wait for the revised forms and utilities from GSTN before implementing these changes in practice.
"Going forward, this measure underscores a more data-driven and preventive compliance regime, which may reduce litigation but requires disciplined documentation at the entity level," Mohan added.
Following the change, taxpayers and professionals to undertake deeper reconciliations of GSTR-3B, GSTR-2B, and financial accounts.
"By embedding these disclosures upfront, the system aims to save taxpayers from flimsy or avoidable notices, as departmental officers will have a ready-made audit trail in the annual filing," Mohan noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app