No needles, no hassle: SBI General App turns phone into health monitor

SBI General Insurance turns smartphones into health scanners with new app feature
Health management just got easier for insurance customers. SBI General Insurance has launched a first-of-its-kind health tracking feature on its mobile app, designed to put real-time wellness insights literally at users’ fingertips.
Developed in partnership with CarePlix, the feature uses advanced biometric technology and remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) to measure key health metrics through a simple face or finger scan — no needles, sensors, or clinic visits required. The new biometric feature provides face and finger-scan-based health tracking, fostering proactive wellness and digital empowerment. By simply scanning their face or finger, users can quickly gain a comprehensive understanding of their health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their wellness.
What Users Can Track
With a quick scan via the phone camera, customers can access:
Heart rate & respiration rate
Blood pressure & BMI
Body weight, body fat & water percentage
Stress levels
This instant, contactless access makes it easier for individuals to track their health regularly and take preventive action.
Why it matters
Insurance companies are increasingly tying wellness tracking to customer benefits — from discounts on premiums to rewards for healthy behavior. With SBI General Insurance’s app, users also get 5% discounts on standard lab tests through partner providers, adding tangible value alongside convenience.
For policyholders, better health awareness translates to:
Lower risk of expensive hospitalizations
Potential savings on insurance premiums in the long term
Early detection of health issues, reducing treatment costs
What SBI General Says
“This innovative health scanning feature is a major step towards offering accessible health insights beyond traditional insurance. It reflects our vision of a digitally empowered, health-conscious society,” said Shri Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy CEO, SBI General Insurance.
He added that the company will continue to expand its technology-led wellness initiatives to provide user-friendly solutions that combine proactive health management with financial security.
