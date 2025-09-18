No needles, no hassle: SBI General App turns phone into health monitor

SBI General Insurance turns smartphones into health scanners with new app feature

Health management just got easier for insurance customers. SBI General Insurance has launched a first-of-its-kind health tracking feature on its mobile app, designed to put real-time wellness insights literally at users’ fingertips.

Developed in partnership with CarePlix, the feature uses advanced biometric technology and remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) to measure key health metrics through a simple face or finger scan — no needles, sensors, or clinic visits required. The new biometric feature provides face and finger-scan-based health tracking, fostering proactive wellness and digital empowerment. By simply scanning their face or finger, users can quickly gain a comprehensive understanding of their health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their wellness.

What Users Can Track With a quick scan via the phone camera, customers can access: Heart rate & respiration rate Blood pressure & BMI Body weight, body fat & water percentage Stress levels This instant, contactless access makes it easier for individuals to track their health regularly and take preventive action. Why it matters Insurance companies are increasingly tying wellness tracking to customer benefits — from discounts on premiums to rewards for healthy behavior. With SBI General Insurance’s app, users also get 5% discounts on standard lab tests through partner providers, adding tangible value alongside convenience.