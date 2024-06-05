Celebrity homes open for visits: How you can check into gilded lifestyle

Celebrity homestays offer fans an opportunity to experience the luxurious lifestyles of their favourite stars. The concept has gained popularity globally and it is expected to revolutionise the hospitality industry.

Celebrities own luxurious homes that they use for personal retreats or as vacation spots. The recent trend of opening these homes to the public has created a new avenue for fans to have a look at their idols' lifestyles. Here are houses of some famous people that are open to the public.

Domaine de la Baume (Tourtour, France)

Once the home of French expressionist painter Bernard Buffet, this luxurious estate offers a serene and artistic retreat with beautiful gardens, a spa, and exquisite dining options.

Richard Branson's Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Necker Island, owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, is a private paradise in the Caribbean. The exclusive island resort offers pristine beaches, luxurious Balinese-style villas, and a range of water sport facilities. Guests can unwind in infinity pools, indulge in gourmet dining, and enjoy breathtaking ocean views.

Elvis Presley King's suite, Graceland

For all the true fans of the late singer and his music, an extraordinary opportunity awaits. You can live lavishly at the King’s Suite in Graceland, the residence that once belonged to the legendary artist.

Johnny Depp's French Village, Plan-de-la-Tour, France

Johnny Depp's French village in Plan-de-la-Tour is a unique and enchanting getaway. The property includes a collection of restored stone houses, surrounded by vineyards and olive groves. Guests can enjoy the rustic charm and privacy of this secluded estate, with amenities like a swimming pool, wine cellar, and beautifully landscaped gardens. It offers an idyllic escape to experience the serene countryside and French Provençal lifestyle.

Charlie Chaplin’s Higgledy-Piggledy Home, Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland

You can step back into the 1920s and live like the iconic silent film star Charlie Chaplin at the luxurious Higgledy-Piggledy Home. This charming bungalow, adorned with antique furniture and vintage typewriters, captures the essence of Chaplin’s era. The decor features a soothing neutral colour palette, echoing the timeless charm of black-and-white cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi residence:

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Delhi home is available for booking on Airbnb. The property features richly textured walls, vibrant tapestries, and sparkling chandeliers, offering a glimpse into the life of the Bollywood superstar.

Bhaichung Bhutia's The Eagles Nest in Sikkim:

The Eagles Nest, the home of former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, is located in Sikkim and offers a serene getaway. The property is available for booking through the Northeast Odyssey website.