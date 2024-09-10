Chandigarh visa scam: How a Rs 65 lakh immigration fraud duped 45 people

Arresting six people, including two women, the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police has exposed a large-scale immigration fraud operation that swindled victims out of lakhs of rupees. The scam came to light following a complaint by a Rajasthan resident who fell prey to the fraudulent visa consultancy.

How did the scam unfold? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ganeshmal, the victim, came across an advertisement from “Global Consultant,” a visa consultancy based in Chandigarh, on Facebook. The ad promised to secure work visas for Azerbaijan. He was asked to pay Rs 1.35 lakh per person, with half the amount upfront and the rest after receiving the visa.

Trusting the consultancy, Ganeshmal paid the full amount, but when he and his family arrived at Delhi airport on June 15, they discovered that their tickets were fake. Efforts to contact the consultancy failed, as the phone lines went silent.

According to the police, the consultancy managed to dupe over 40-45 people using the same scheme, collecting over Rs 65 lakh. After the scam was exposed, the main accused shut down the office and started another consultancy, “Dream Land Immigration.” All individuals involved in the fraud have been arrested.

Visa fraud is becoming more widespread. The Delhi Police have reported that, in the last six months, the IGI Airport Police have arrested 108 fraudulent agents, up from 51 during the same period last year. The agents and agencies prey on people aspiring to move abroad, leading to significant distress for the victims.

Amit Kakkar's Healthyway visa fraud case

More From This Section

This isn’t the first time Chandigarh has seen such scams. In 2011, Amit Kakkar, the owner of Healthyway Immigration, ran a similar operation. His company promised visas to countries like Canada, the US, and Australia, targeting students and professionals. Kakkar charged exorbitant fees for quick visa processing, which turned out to be fraudulent. Many victims ended up with fake or incomplete visas. Even while on trial, Kakkar continued his operations under a new company name, Easy Visa Education.

Chandigarh’s 2018 fake visa racket

In 2018, another major visa fraud case emerged from Chandigarh, involving a group of travel agents who forged documents for visas to Canada, the U.S., and Australia. These agents charged high fees, promising swift processing, but many clients were left stranded, either detained or denied entry to their destinations.

In Gujarat, a similar scam unfolded in 2021, where over 300 individuals were duped into paying for fake work permits to Canada. Only some victims got their money back.

International scams and BBC investigation

Recent international scams have also targeted students. A BBC investigation revealed that some middlemen posed as recruitment agents, exploiting students wanting to work in the UK’s care industry. These students were charged up to £17,000 (Rs 18.68 lakh) for sponsorship certificates, which should have been free. The paperwork was later rejected by the UK Home Office for being invalid.

To combat these fraudulent schemes, the Indian government has introduced several initiatives.

Raising awareness: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued advisories warning against unregistered agencies promising overseas jobs. These activities are considered human trafficking under the Emigration Act 1983, and agents involved face criminal charges.

Strengthening regulations: The government has introduced the E-Migrate system, an online platform that allows citizens to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agents. The system also alerts users about unauthorised individuals who often make false promises of jobs abroad.

Enforcement: With states like Punjab witnessing high emigration rates, authorities have targeted illegal immigration agents. In 2022, over 100 such agents were arrested in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. These agents were involved in schemes offering fake overseas job offers.

The Indian government has also established Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (PBSK) in various countries. These centres offer consular services, legal aid, and guidance to individuals who have been defrauded. Victims can also seek help through helplines provided by these centres, which are aimed at resolving issues abroad.

Here are the Indian government guidelines to prevent immigration fraud:

Verify recruitment agents: Always use the services of registered recruiting agents (RAs). Check the authenticity of the agent by visiting the official website (https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.emigrate.gov.in) and clicking on the "List of active RA."

Registered agents must display licence numbers: All legitimate recruiting agents must display their licence number prominently in their office and on advertisements. Unregistered agents are often involved in human trafficking, which is a criminal offence under the Emigration Act 1983.

Legal charges: Recruitment agents can only charge service fees of up to Rs 30,000 plus GST (18%). They are required to issue a receipt for the amount collected.

Verify job offers: A valid job offer must include an employment contract signed by the foreign employer, recruiting agent, and the emigrant worker. The contract should specify job details, salary, and other conditions.

Use safe communication channels: Be wary of agents who only communicate through platforms like WhatsApp without providing verifiable contact details.

Illegal agents often target vulnerable people: Scammers often lure individuals to work in difficult and life-threatening conditions, especially in East European countries, some Gulf countries, and Central Asian regions.

Avoid tourist visas for employment: Ensure the visa provided is a valid work or employment visa, not a tourist visa, for the intended job abroad.

Foreign employers provide basic expenses: Reputable foreign employers usually cover airfare, accommodation, and insurance for workers.

Beware of agencies offering unrealistic promises